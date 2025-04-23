Subscriber of the week: Geoffrey Harper

What do you do?

Retired biologist and technical translator.

Where do you live?

Hereford.

Do you vote?

Yes, despite being disillusioned.

A decade or two.

What made you start?

I got tired of the other NS (New Scientist).

Is the NS bug in the family?

No.

What pages do you flick to first?

First and last pages.

How do you read yours?

Centripetally (tearing out pages read to reduce weight).

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Descriptions of the political systems in selected foreign countries.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Phil Whitaker.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

John Stuart Mill.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Boris Johnson.

All-time favourite NS article?

No one article stands out.

The New Statesman is…

look-forwardable reading while drinking coffee in cafés.

