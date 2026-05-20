Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Culture
  2. Food & Drink
20 May 2026

Beer and sandwiches: The Queen’s Head in Cambridge

This column is our weekly pub review, written by pintsmen, women and children across the nation. Suggestions to letters@newstatesman.co.uk

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

Whoever the chef might be at the Queen’s Head in the village of Newton, six miles south of Cambridge, they clearly never worked for Farrow & Ball. The pub, a small establishment in a pleasant if nondescript kind of place, specialises not just in beer but its daily-made soup. The ingredients, however, are something of a mystery, as the staple variety goes simply by the name “brown soup”. Sometimes the kitchen will mix things up and offer “green soup” or alternative shades – including the dubious-sounding “yellowish brown”. No hint of the source of the colours (although the soups are designated “not suitable for vegetarians”) nor of the “nymph’s thigh” naming conventions of heritage paint-makers. This is soup unplugged.

On the oche

Indeed this is a pub unplugged: a snug place with a minimal-capacity public bar, an even more breathe-in saloon bar and a rudimentary games room where the shah of Iran once played darts. The beers are predominantly local and the pub is just one of five nationwide to have featured in every edition of Camra’s Good Beer Guide. The cider is cloudy, the gin comes from a nearby distillery and the juices from Cambridge.

Fifty shades of brown

The food offerings are pre-industrial too: roast beef or ham cut from joints on the bar, smoked salmon, British cheeses – everything ballasted by brown bread – and, for cholesterol embracers, toast and home-made dripping. You might suspect this is all served with a heavy dose of irony too, brown perhaps, but apparently not.

The Queen’s Head, Fowlmere Road, Newton, Cambridge

Subscribe to the New Statesman for £1 a week

[Further reading: Beer and sandwiches: Fitzgerald’s in Dublin]

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
What strategic shift will improve hypertension care?
What strategic shift will improve hypertension care?
NS Commercial
Hypertension: Solving the prevention puzzle
Hypertension: Solving the prevention puzzle
NS Commercial
The road to retirement
The road to retirement
Daniel Swift

Topics in this article : , ,

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments