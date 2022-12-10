The 10 best films of 2022

The Quiet Girl

The Quiet Girl (Colm Bairéad)

Hankies out for the year’s finest film, based on Claire Keegan’s story set in early-1980s rural Ireland. A perfect heartbreaker.

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)

Hankies out again: a tormented single dad (Paul Mescal) puts on a brave face on holiday with his daughter (newcomer Frankie Corio).

Funny Pages (Owen Kline)

No movie this year was more grimy or hilarious than this cringe-worthy study of a budding comic-book artist (Daniel Zolghadri).

Great Freedom (Sebastian Meise)

One man, four decades: Hans (Franz Rogowski) is repeatedly imprisoned for his sexuality in postwar Germany.

Related

Ascension (Jessica Kingdon)

Visually stunning documentary exploring the many corners of modern China, from etiquette classes to sex-doll assembly lines.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Happening (Audrey Diwan)

In the year that Roe vs Wade was overturned, this adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s novel about illegal abortion felt doubly urgent.

Nitram (Justin Kurzel)

Based on events leading up to the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, with a remarkable performance by Caleb Landry Jones.

Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest (Mads Hedegaard)

Arcade nerds aim to smash a record in this fresh and witty documentary.

Compartment No 6 (Juho Kuosmanen)

Before Sunrise vibes galore: a Russian miner (Yuriy Borisov) and a Finnish archaeology buff (Seidi Haarla) are cooped up on a sleeper-train.

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen)

A gay Afghan refugee escapes to Denmark in a moving animated documentary peppered with pop hits (A-ha, Roxette) and humour.

Explore our other 2022 Culture round-ups:

The best albums of 2022

Books of the year 2022

The best TV of 2022