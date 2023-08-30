From Daljit Nagra to Charlie Porter: new books reviewed in short

Bring No Clothes: Bloomsbury and the Philosophy of Fashion by Charlie Porter

Particular Books, 368pp, £20

The lives, work and parties of the Bloomsbury Group have been exceedingly well documented in literary biography: is there any more to say? Charlie Porter, in his group portrait Bring No Clothes, hopes that homing in on a specific element of the group’s eccentricity – their philosophy of style – will allow him to “tell a different story of Bloomsbury, one that cuts away the myths and gossip, letting its characters reveal more of themselves whether we like what is revealed or otherwise”.

As that last phrase suggests, there is some moral hand-wringing in Porter’s book – he is at pains to highlight the set’s “immense privilege”, anti-Semitism and colonial sympathies. But he also clearly enjoys their company – exploring how Virginia Woolf’s loose, long-line garments, John Maynard Keynes’s “soft tailoring”, Vanessa Bell’s wildly colourful home-made dresses, photographs of a naked Duncan Grant, and the gradual loosening of EM Forster’s buttoned-up suits all demonstrate the radicalism of a group of people determined to live differently.

By Anna Leszkiewicz

National Dishby Anya von Bremzen

Pushkin One, 352pp, £22

In this lively blend of travelogue, food writing and cultural critique, Anya von Bremzen explores the idea of the “national dish”. The popular origin story of the margherita pizza states that it was named for the queen who ate a tricolore pie on a political visit to Naples in 1889. But on Von Bremzen’s stay in the city, she discovers that that is a myth, a marketing ploy thought up by a pizzeria’s owners. Anyway, the pizza is “ur-universal”, related to the Indian naan, the Mexican tortilla and the Arabic pita. Can it truly be called Italian at all?

Von Bremzen consults chefs, restaurateurs and historians as she travels from Oaxaca to Tokyo. Most pertinent are the sections in which she reflects on her own family history. Von Bremzen was born in Moscow in the 1960s and fled the USSR as a teenager. At home in New York City, she hears the news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cooks borsch, the beet soup that both countries claim as their own. Intent on “decolonising” borsch from herself, she practises her Ukrainian to search Google for an authentic recipe, and in doing so calls for food preparation, writing – and of course eating – to be treated with greater political significance than we typically give it.

By Ellen Peirson-Hagger

Related

[See also: A comic story of Britain]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Metropolitan: An Ode to the Paris Metro by Andrew Martin

Corsair, 244pp, £16.99

The thing about Paris, writes Andrew Martin, is that its beauty is “perpetuated underground” in the Metro. As the architect Charles Garnier wrote to the French ministry of public works in 1886, Parisians would only take to the Metro “if it rejects absolutely all industrial character so as to be completely a work of art”. From the floral art deco street-level entrances to the spare white and blue colour schemes, the station designers did their best to live up to the stricture.

Martin is the author of a series of crime novels set on the railway and this personal account of the Metro – a name taken from London’s Metropolitan Railway – is decorated with the aperçus of a true aficionado. He notes that the boxy shape of the carriages encourages standing, delights in the public address system calling passengers “chers voyageurs”, and recounts that the pioneer of the whole system was the philosopher Blaise Pascal, who in 1662 sought permission from the Sun King to establish a network of timetabled horse-drawn carriages. Would-be flâneurs, suggests Martin, should head not for the boulevards but beneath them.

By Michael Prodger

Indiom by Daljit Nagra

Faber & Faber, 178pp, £14.99

Daljit Nagra’s debut collection, Look We Have Coming to Dover! (2007), established him as a poet of distinctive satirical, mischievous energy. Indiom extends this style into an epic. A cast of “Indic heritage” poets (referencing existing characters and real poets) gather to discuss Nissim Ezekiel’s controversial poem Goodbye Party for Miss Pushpa TS (1976), written in “Babu”, an Indian English voice associated with the servants of empire. Is it offensive and patronising? Can vernacular writing enable satire, resistance and authentic expression?

It seems clear where Nagra’s sympathies lie. His characters speak in a joyful polyphony of voices. While his last collection, British Museum, presented him as a potential poet laureate, this is maximalist anarchy. There are digressions and surreal adornments, taking in class politics, food culture, love. Samuel Taylor Coleridge appears. As does Apu from The Simpsons, in dialogue with Apu from Satyajit Ray’s classic films. The range of voices and metres can be bamboozling, but the wit carries the reader along. Trying to discern one meaning is fruitless anyway. As one character says: “Sound & sense are tectonic,/thus any layer of phonic or semantic/can consanguineously coexist.”

By Matthew Gilley

[See also: The revenge of Theresa May]