A nonconforming take on The Nutcracker

Photo by Mark Senior

The Nutcracker, which was originally adapted into a ballet in 1892 by Tchaikovsky from ETA Hoffmann’s 1816 short story of the same name, has long heralded oncoming winter festivities. Yet it is also tainted by an air of fustiness, as audiences have increasingly criticised the cultural insensitivities of the ballet, most notably the dance sequences portraying “Arabian coffee” and “Chinese tea” in Act II.

Thankfully, this new version, which is directed by the Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie and showing at London’s Southbank Centre’s Tuff Nutt Jazz Club, broadens the ballet’s horizons. In McOnie’s hands, the commercial jazz choreography – masterfully executed by six dancers – becomes a playground for exploring individuality and identity, and the soft jazz score alludes to Tchaikovsky’s composition.

The set, which was designed by Soutra Gilmour, is akin to a 1960s jazz club, with low, warm lighting. The physical proximity of the dancers – to each other on stage, and to the audience, who are seated in the round – creates an intimacy well suited to the show’s personal focus. In McOnie’s modern adaptation, Clara is now Clive (Mark Samaras), a young boy who lives at home with his distracted single father. The Nutcracker becomes a macho Action Man doll (Amonik Melaco), a gift from father to son – but Clive is more interested in his tree’s Sugar Plum Fairy (Patricia Zhou).

Throughout the performance the dancers explore themes of gender nonconformity and the breaking of social norms through cheeky vaudeville-esque sequences, larger-than-life chaîné turns, and flashy-sequin costume changes designed by Ryan Dawson Laight. The score, composed by Cassie Kinoshi and performed live by four musicians, pays homage to Tchaikovsky by incorporating the iconic “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and giving it a sultry jazz twist.

Related

At only an hour long, this compact Nutcracker is a refreshing new take on the most established of theatrical traditions.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The Nutcracker

Southbank Centre

London SE1

28 October 2023 – 6 January 2024

[See also: The confessions of Robbie Williams]