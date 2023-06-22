Rishi Sunak needs to play political Bazball

Photo by Daniel Leal / AFP Via Getty Images

For most right-minded people the focus of the last week has not been events in Westminster but the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. After five exciting and evenly balanced days of cricket, Australia prevailed by two wickets on Tuesday evening (20 June).

There is now a debate about England’s tactics and whether too many risks were taken. Did they declare too early? Did the batters try to score too quickly? The more cautious Australians, after all, eventually won.

The case for the defence is that England – under their coach Brendan (“Baz”) McCullum and captain Ben Stokes – have adopted a new style of cricket, “Bazball”, that is all about banishing the fear of defeat to maximise the chances of winning. It is bold, risky and thrillingly entertaining.

The record – at least until this week – was impressive. Prior to McCullum and Stokes taking charge, England won only two out of 16 Tests, a run that included a 4-0 defeat in Australia. Under the new management, England have won ten out of 13. Yes, they lost this week and perhaps they could have avoided that but they have been victorious in matches that would not previously have been won. It would be no surprise if they were to come back strongly in the rest of the series.

Related

I write all this not because I have decided that I have had enough of politics and now want to focus on cricket, tempting though that might be. Even those unfortunate people with no interest in Test cricket ought to find the McCullum/Stokes approach to risk intriguing.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

One person who might take note – and who, as it happens, does love Test cricket – is the Prime Minister. This week Rishi Sunak had a choice to make. He had an attacking option – one that might go badly wrong very quickly but which might ultimately increase his chances of an unlikely victory – and a more cautious, defensive option. He chose the latter.

I am referring, of course, to his approach to the Privileges Committee report on Boris Johnson. The report was damning of Johnson and put forward recommendations of sanctions but it was for the whole of the House of Commons to decide whether to endorse them. Rightly, this was a free vote in which MPs got to decide for themselves rather than be whipped by their parties. But close attention was always going to be on what Sunak did. His response was to do nothing.

In advance of the vote, he evaded questions as to his own thinking, stating that he did not want to influence people. (Influencing people, I would have thought, is a large part of the point of being prime minister.) On the evening itself, he was otherwise engaged.

[See also: PMQs: Rishi Sunak sees how it all might end]

The reason for ducking this matter is obvious. A clear and unambiguous position in support of the Privileges Committee would be seen by Johnson’s supporters in the parliamentary and voluntary parties, as well as some of his media cheerleaders, as unacceptably provocative. If Sunak had taken a strong position, the news story may have moved on to “Tory splits”, with Johnson and his supporters stung into further retaliation. Sunak could also be confident that he would not get much criticism for abstaining by those MPs who did support the Privileges Committee. They are generally sympathetic to him and, by temperament, do not like to make a fuss.

Party management, and the fear of exacerbating divisions, led to a defensive position. But let us imagine a strategy that is not driven by fear of failure but the hope of victory.

The first point to note is that victory – that is, a Tory victory at the next election – is highly unlikely. The Conservatives have been in office for 13 years; living standards are plummeting and the latest economic news – persistent inflation and yet higher interest rates – suggests that 2024 will not be a good year for an incumbent government to hold a general election. To win, Sunak is going to have to do something remarkable.

The second point to note is that the country appears to have resolved that it does not like the Tories but not necessarily that it likes Labour. The focus is not yet on Keir Starmer’s party but it will soon be proposing the most left-wing platform for any new government for 50 years. Much of that part of the electorate that may prove to be nervous about that – essentially, centrist voters – quite like Sunak, even if they do not think much of the Tories and certainly did not trust Johnson.

To win, Sunak has to appeal to them. But to appeal to them, he needs to risk upsetting that part of the Tory base that believes that Johnson was wronged. While he is at it, Sunak also needs to risk upsetting those who think that Liz Truss knew what she was doing with the economy. He needs to show that he is different from his predecessors.

The problem for Sunak is that every time he equivocates, every time he makes a defensive move to placate his Tory critics, he alienates these voters. What looks like sensible caution is just making it harder to win. A bolder approach might go horribly wrong but, given the position he is in, it is the only way he can win. It probably won’t be enough but it is time for the Prime Minister to play some Bazball.

[See also: Rishi Sunak misses the chance to distance himself from Boris Johnson]