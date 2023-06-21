PMQs: Rishi Sunak sees how it all might end

Photo by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout Reuters

Rishi Sunak may feel he woke up on the wrong side of bed this morning. Higher than expected inflation and headlines about the “mortgage ticking time-bomb” are a far from ideal backdrop for your weekly confrontation with the leader of the opposition.

Despite a rowdy cheer as he entered the chamber, Sunak immediately seemed harassed. Though he was characteristically loud and clear, pangs of annoyance crept into his voice as he faced off against Keir Starmer. The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, sat on his left, his brow furrowed throughout. At points a backbencher had their head in their hands. Was it the heat, or something else?

The Labour leader, on the other hand, was determined once again to prosecute the case for a Labour government. This week’s topic of choice, rising mortgage interest rates, is cutting through to the Conservatives’ base, and Starmer already has a catchy name for it in the wake of Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget: the “Tory mortgage penalty”. “Britain is facing a mortgage catastrophe. Does [the Prime Minister] agree with that?” Starmer asked. Sunak was off to a bad start and responded by immediately pivoting to one his beloved five pledges and explaining the mechanics behind the government’s pledge to reduce inflation.

The exchanges became increasingly tense. Jabs at Sunak’s abstention in the vote on the Privileges Committee report concluding that Boris Johnson misled parliament were well-timed. And Starmer pinned Sunak down on the crisis facing homeowners. Sunak flailed, trying to shrug off interest rates as a global problem by pointing to similar level across the Atlantic, and accusing Starmer of being “always focused on the politics”. But “doing the job”, as Starmer illustrated, was not working. The average family is going to have to pay an extra £2,900 on their mortgage, Starmer said, after Sunak refused to answer how much the crisis would cost.

Related

[See also: Why Labour is getting its political messaging right]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The PM stuck to his usual tactic of criticising Labour policies. He accused Labour of wanting to borrow £28bn a year – a pledge that has since been diluted – and giving in to unions with “unaffordable pay demands”, which was a bold argument given recent figures showing the UK’s persistent lack of wage growth.

Starmer threw in a few good quips. He made both benches chuckle when he referenced the Prime Minister’s “keen interest” in the Californian mortgage market and the helicopter he uses to get to engagements. These digs exploit a small but significant chink in the Prime Minister’s armour: as the economic picture worsens, Sunak’s personal wealth becomes more and more significant to voters.

Sunak’s biggest mistake was his reaction to Starmer’s case study: James, from Selby, North Yorkshire, for whom the “Tory mortgage penalty” will cost his family £400 a month. “Why should James and his family pay the cost of the Prime Minister’s failure?” asked Starmer. With little to respond with, Sunak retorted emptily: “I hope when [he] was talking to James, he explained that his economic policies would make his situation worse.” Starmer’s said pointedly that James and his family would have been listening to the Prime Minister’s weak answer.

This week showed Rishi Sunak at his worst: on the back foot, rattled and unable to focus on the issue at hand. His performance gave us an inkling of how this might all end for Conservatives. Not with a whimper, but a mortgage-sized bang.

[See also: Keir Starmer’s caution is becoming risky for Labour]