The first signs of Ukraine war fatigue in the West are starting to appear

Photo by Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images

The Washington Post reported on 11 January that for the first time a majority of Republicans supported an imminent stop to all funding to Ukraine. This does not mean that it will happen right now. But it is telling that bipartisan support for Ukraine is waning, in spite of Volodymyr Zelensky’s appearance in Congress in December.

The shift in views amongst Republicans is quite dramatic. The number of Republicans supporting military aid for Ukraine fell from 80 per cent in March to 55 per cent in November and to 48 per cent now. The Washington Post says the fall in support reflects pessimism amongst Republicans about Ukraine’s ability to win the war.

That has not happened in Europe yet, but we see Europe, as so often, on a lagged trajectory. Most of Ukraine’s financial and military support comes from the US. This is the last full year before the 2024 presidential election campaign, at which point support for Ukraine may wane further, even amongst Democrats. It’s hard to believe that Europe can fully take over from the US, both in terms of financial aid and military support.

What we are seeing therefore is a foreshadowing of the limits of Western support for Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s strategy is to keep going for as long as possible and throw all resources he has at securing the status quo, and making some small, but important advances, as is now happening in Soledar.

Related

Ukraine fatigue has not yet set in across Europe, but then again Europe is not spending as much as the US. If Europe is asked to provide a bigger share of support, I am not certain that current political support levels would remain unaffected. It’s also unlikely that Europe can return to a period of sustained economic growth for as long as this war is raging.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Right now, the big debate in Europe is on the supply of Leopard 2 tanks. Olaf Scholz had opposed this bitterly, fearing it would make Germany a party to the war. The German Greens are now putting pressure on him to change the position. Germany’s vice-chancellor, Robert Habeck, said on 12 January that Germany should not veto Poland’s request to send a company of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Under Germany’s arms export contracts, the German government retains a veto right over any exports of German-made goods to third countries. Poland will therefore need German permission to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The Leopard 2 tanks are potent gear, but only a fraction of them are in working order. If European countries send the few working ones to Ukraine, they leave themselves exposed. There is a push-back against the deliveries from inside the Bundeswehr.

The three factors that will test Western support for Ukraine are:

the end of the bipartisan consensus in US;

military hardware constraints in Europe;

and an economic situation not conducive to open-ended fiscal support.

Like most wars, this war, too, will end in a diplomatic settlement that reflects the military situation on the ground. It’s hard to see that happening any time soon. Easier to see, however, are the limits of Western support.

This piece originally ran on EuroIntelligence.

[See also: Valery Gerasimov may not be able to stem Russia’s losses]