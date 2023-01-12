Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
12 January 2023

Valery Gerasimov may not be able to stem Russia’s losses

Vladimir Putin shuffling around the military’s top brass won’t significantly alter the reality of Russia’s war. 

By Ido Vock

Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

BERLIN – When Sergei Surovikin was appointed to lead the Russian invasion of Ukraine in October, the general was tasked with improving president Vladimir Putin’s flailing war effort.

Instead, since then, Russian forces have lost control of Kherson, the only regional capital captured since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022. A huge conscription drive has failed to stem the losses, as many draftees were not provided with basic equipment and complained of significant losses on the battlefield. A campaign of strikes against civilian infrastructure caused misery for millions of Ukrainians throughout the winter months but has so far not provided Russia with much of an advantage on the battlefield.

The decision to replace Surovikin may have been made after the devastating Ukrainian strike on a barracks in the Russian-held city of Marivka. Dozens or hundreds of Russian soldiers were killed on New Year’s Day – depending on whether you believe the Ukrainian or the Russian death toll – making it the single greatest loss of soldiers’ lives since the start of the war.

Now, the man the Russian army has described as “General Armageddon” – although evidence of this nickname being coined before he was appointed in October is scant – has been demoted in favour of Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia’s general staff and deputy defence minister. Gerasimov will take over overall control of the war effort, while Surovikin will be made his deputy.

Surovikin’s task of reversing the Russian army’s struggles was always a difficult assignment. A new person in charge of the war effort was not going to alter the fundamental realities of the Russian armed forces. The army is corrupt and overly bureaucratic, its troops underequipped, reliant on irregular forces such as prisoners fighting for the Wagner group, the private military company led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, which is renowned for its brutality. Surovikin also inherited control of an incompetent army which had already been routed in the Kharkiv region in September. 

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Surovikin was unable to change any of those realities. Gerasimov, now the fourth person to be appointed to lead the war effort, will face many of the same challenges as his predecessors. Pro-war bloggers, who have tracked the progress of the conflict from the beginning, are not optimistic: “The sum doesn’t change by changing the places of its parts: this is the only thing that can be said about Gerasimov’s appointment,” wrote Rybar, a popular channel on the Telegram messaging app.

Content from our partners
How deception can become your friend
How deception can become your friend
Kash Valji
How Newham can lead the way on net zero 
How Newham can lead the way on net zero 
Adrian Joseph
How connected vehicle data is going to change the world - with Wejo
How connected vehicle data is going to change the world – with Wejo
Spotlight

Putin shuffling around the military’s top brass won’t significantly alter the reality of Russia’s war. 

[See also: The Putin backlash]

Topics in this article : , , ,