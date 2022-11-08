How do you solve a problem like Gavin Williamson?

Photo by Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Did Rishi Sunak expect to get a honeymoon period? Perhaps not. Left to patch up Liz Truss’s market meltdown and lumbered with many of her cabinet appointments, he was always going to have a hard time pulling off a clean break with the chaos and dysfunction of the last year.

Nonetheless, he might have hoped for a few good weeks before he and Jeremy Hunt unveil renewed austerity to the waiting nation on 17 November. Instead, Sunak’s chance to make his first impression as Prime Minister has been completely dominated by two deeply unedifying rows.

Both reflect the weak position from which Sunak entered Downing Street, albeit in different ways. Re-appointing Suella Braverman as Home Secretary was the price of shoring up his right flank and perhaps robbing Boris Johnson of the momentum he needed to take the leadership contest to a membership vote. As for Gavin Williamson, the fact that Wendy Morton, the former chief whip, felt so willing to immediately try to scalp the freshly appointed “minister without portfolio” by revealing his angry, expletive-ridden texts to her shows that MPs are perfectly happy to take shots at the new leadership right from the off.

Neither case is impossible to defend. Even if you think Braverman a bad Home Secretary, some sources in the Home Office definitely seem to be briefing against her on political grounds. And there are legitimate questions about the extent to which ministers can or should be prevented from consulting on policy with their own backbenchers, which is essentially what Braverman was doing when she broke ministerial rules by sending an official document from her personal email address.

Related

Williamson’s comments revealed in Morton’s complaint to the party, meanwhile, while infantile and nasty, don’t really seem to cross the line into “bullying”, given that she was then the chief whip and he a mere backbencher.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Nevertheless, that something can be defended doesn’t mean it’s worth spending scarce political capital to do so. Whatever Braverman’s value as a totem of the right, there is little evidence that she is an effective Home Secretary or will ever amount to one; Priti Patel’s tenure ought to have shown even the right-most Tory MPs that there is a gulf between being on-message on border control and actually getting something done about Channel crossings or the Rwanda relocation policy.

As for Williamson, he has his defenders, and perhaps he really is sufficiently skilled at backroom dark arts to justify Sunak putting him in the Cabinet Office to do it. But he also has a reputation for being somewhat “robust”, and while the Morton texts may not be enough to sink him on their own, they have proved an opportunity for the airing of other past incidents of indiscretion. The Guardian has unearthed some old bullying allegations from when Williamson was defence secretary from an unnamed civil servant. We don’t know what else is out there, and every time something like this about Williamson surfaces it proves newly embarrassing for the prime minister who appointed him.

Even before any of this became public knowledge I imagine our ConservativeHome panel spoke for the majority when they handed him what must be our lowest opening score for a new minister of minus 29.

This rating is doubtless informed by memories of Williamson’s less-than-compelling cabinet career. First, sacked as defence secretary for allegedly leaking from the National Security Council; second, sacked as education secretary after overseeing a total fiasco over A-level results during the pandemic.

All this presents a problem for Sunak. Perhaps Downing Street fears that if it loses two cabinet members so early both the press and MPs will scent blood, but that the Prime Minister has had to spend his opening weeks defending such people, rather than say, an able and energetic minister pushing through something worthwhile, says nothing good about where the government currently is.

Sunak can only shoulder so much of the blame for that. He is stuck trying to unite the Conservative Party from a position of weakness, which is impossible. Tory MPs respect strength and need a sense of purpose, and when provided it usually prove quite relaxed about the precise ideological direction in which they’re pulling. (As ever, the best example of this is Johnson. Nearly all of those who agonised about what they’d do if he became leader ended up serving under him contentedly enough; lots of those who enthused about his pivot to the Red Wall had shown scant patience for Theresa May’s efforts at a similar leftward tack.)

Despite inheriting a large majority, Sunak won’t be able to provide the sense of mission that might actually cohere it into something he can wield. He won the leadership more or less by default, felt forced to retain many of Truss’s key appointments, and is already pleading the exigency of appeasing the markets to dump his campaign promises from the summer leadership contest.

Even in good times there was scarcely a “Sunakism” for people to get their heads around. Now there will be room for little but an austerity programme completely decoupled from any structural reforms to the economy or the state (meaning the sort where everything just gets more expensive and worse). If the government wants to have any chance of winning the next election, it will need to spend what promise to be quite a difficult two years being very careful about the fights it picks – not getting sucked into defensive actions over the likes of Williamson.

[See also: Imminent migrant deal leaves Rishi Sunak exposed]