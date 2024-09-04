New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. The Back Pages
4 September 2024

Subscriber of the week: Jorge Toti Sarasola

Contact zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Romina Shama / Millennium Images, UK
What do you do?

Lecturer at Warwick University.

Where do you live?

Leamington Spa.

Do you vote?

I can’t in my native Uruguay, nor can I in UK elections.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since 2018, though I’ve flirted with others. It’s superior to the Guardian.

Is the NS bug in the family?

My partner and I fight over our copy of the magazine.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

What pages do you flick to first?

Subscriber of the Week!

How do you read yours?

I devour current affairs in one go; I ruminate over the Critics.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Science.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Kevin Maguire.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Jürgen Klopp.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Ted Cruz.

All-time favourite NS article?

Jason Cowley on the 2018 World Cup; Jeremy Cliffe’s 2020 Italian voyage.

The New Statesman is…

like a Spanish tertulia [salon]: a caffeinated feast of art and politics.

[See also: The race for Lambeth Palace]

Content from our partners
Unlocking investment in UK life sciences through manufacturing
Unlocking investment in UK life sciences through manufacturing
Ioana Parsons
Data defines a new era for fundraising
Data defines a new era for fundraising
Spotlight
A prescription for success: improving the UK's access to new medicines
A prescription for success: improving the UK’s access to new medicines
Rippon Ubhi

This article appears in the 04 Sep 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Starmer under fire