Subscriber of the week: Jorge Toti Sarasola

What do you do?

Lecturer at Warwick University.

Where do you live?

Leamington Spa.

Do you vote?

I can’t in my native Uruguay, nor can I in UK elections.

Since 2018, though I’ve flirted with others. It’s superior to the Guardian.

Is the NS bug in the family?

My partner and I fight over our copy of the magazine.

What pages do you flick to first?

Subscriber of the Week!

How do you read yours?

I devour current affairs in one go; I ruminate over the Critics.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Science.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Kevin Maguire.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Jürgen Klopp.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Ted Cruz.

All-time favourite NS article?

Jason Cowley on the 2018 World Cup; Jeremy Cliffe’s 2020 Italian voyage.

The New Statesman is…

like a Spanish tertulia [salon]: a caffeinated feast of art and politics.

