This England: How do you steal yours?

A man who stole 325 Cadbury Creme Eggs from a petrol station has been banned from Cambridgeshire for three months. Deon De Groot, 26, was spotted stuffing £220.50 worth of the eggs into a duffel bag at a Tesco Express in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. A staff member flagged down officers in a passing police car who followed De Groot and found a large amount of the eggs concealed in his jacket. He had dropped the bag nearby, and the remaining gooey treats were recovered.

Cambridgeshire Live (Mitchell May)

Police brutali-tea

More than 20 Metropolitan Police officers broke down the front door of a Quaker meeting house to arrest six women who had convened to discuss climate change and Gaza. It is thought to be the first time in the history of the famously pacifist Quakers that police have forced their way into one of their places of worship. In an act of resistance, a Quaker elder refused to make the police a cup of tea.

BBC London (Paul Deal)

Many happy returns

An employee at HM Revenue & Customs, Kani Toure, has been awarded £25,000 for harassment after managers sent her a card, despite being told she did not celebrate her birthday. A judge ruled that the birthday wishes amounted to unwanted conduct and that the “repeated contact” while on sick leave was harassment. The tribunal ruled that HMRC’s duty of care would have been “more effectively observed” by complying with Toure’s wishes.

The Times (David Lamming)

