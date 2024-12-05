This England: Astronomical blunder

A man with a taste for ripply Mars bars got a shock when he unwrapped one and found it was completely smooth. Harry Seager, 34, said he first thought it might have been a cost-cutting measure, but decided it was a defect. “It still tasted the same,” he said. Mr Seager, of Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, posted a photo of the bar he bought in Oxfordshire on Facebook group the Dull Men’s Club – where it has received more than 3,000 comments, some calling it “unsettling”. Mars Wrigley makes 2.5 million bars each day but this one, the company said, “slipped through without its signature flourish”.

Waddle ever next?

A duck named Frosty has gained social media fame after numerous sightings of him being walked on a lead in Glasgow. Frosty has been spotted at popular spots including George Square and Glasgow Fort. Shoppers have been left both baffled and buzzing after spotting Frosty, who even wears boots while being taken for walks. The bird is believed to be an emotional-support animal which provides companionship to people.

A gnarly little Christmas

A 7ft Santa on a surfboard is the latest creation from a group of Yorkshire yarnbombers. The shorts-clad St Nick appeared above the beck in the village of Hawes, where the yarnbombers – who make textile-based street art – have previously installed woolly versions of Wallace and Gromit.

