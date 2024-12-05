Subscriber of the week: Vicky Cattell

Photo by Bettmann / Contributor via Getty

What do you do?

I’m a retired sociologist and author.

Where do you live?

Walthamstow, London.

Do you vote?

Always.

I have read the NS since the early 1960s.

What made you start?

AS a teenager and young woman I was very interested in politics and read avidly.

Is the NS bug in the family?

No, but I do point out articles of interest.

What pages do you flick to first?

Nicholas Lezard, followed by the Leader.

Give a gift subscription to the New Statesman this Christmas from just £49 Subscribe

How do you read yours?

Articles that catch my interest first, then beginning to end.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Summaries of policy reports.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Rachel Cooke, Phil Whitaker.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

The next Democratic president of the US.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Enoch Powell.

All time favourite NS article?

Several by Michael Sandel.

The New Statesman is…

a reliably good read.

[See also: Trump’s victory is a cataclysm]