New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. The Back Pages
21 August 2024

This England: Sticking around

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

An exotic stick insect has been miraculously reunited with its owner after it escaped from a tower block and crawled away in Camden Town, north London. Bug enthusiast Cathy Shaw had not realised her jungle nymph had disappeared out of her flat window. And to any passer-by it might have been mistaken for a leaf. Fortunately a family found it sitting on a wall near the Agar Children’s Centre in Wrotham Road.
Camden New Journal (Amanda Welles)

X marks the shark

A Devon fisherman has landed the first shark of its kind – one made of Lego lost at sea off a cargo ship 27 years ago. Richard West, 35, found the plastic toy on the top of his fishing nets 20 miles south of Penzance. He contacted the project Lego Lost at Sea, which confirmed the piece to be the first-ever reported shark from the 51,800 Lego sharks lost off the Tokio Express ship in February 1997.
Cornwall Live (Catherine Dyer)

Dialectic errors

A misplaced Yorkshire apostrophe has caused a furore. “Gerrit in’t bin”, said the anti-litter posters. “Tha what?” said the chorus of complaints. North Yorkshire Council last week conceded it had erred. Posters that said “Gerrit in’t bin” should have said “Gerrit in t’bin”. The council said it had corrected the phrase in downloadable signs. “A humble apology would be nice,” said Rod Dimbleby, chair of the Yorkshire Dialect Society.
The Stray Ferret (Lyn Hedges)

[See also: This England: The potamophilous oath]

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Data defines a new era for fundraising
Data defines a new era for fundraising
Spotlight
A prescription for success: improving the UK's access to new medicines
A prescription for success: improving the UK’s access to new medicines
Rippon Ubhi
A luxury cruise is an elegant way to make memories that will last a lifetime
A luxury cruise is an elegant way to make memories that will last a lifetime
Spotlight

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 21 Aug 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The Christian Comeback