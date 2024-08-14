New Times,
14 August 2024

This England: The potamophilous oath

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A nature-lover serving on a Crown Court jury was allowed to take his oath by swearing on a river. Paul Powlesland, 38, believes he made legal history when he was sworn in “by the river Roding”. Mr Powlesland described his beliefs as being “adjacent to Christian spirituality”. He said the judge was “slightly perplexed, but friendly” when he made the request.
Roy Willis (Cambridge Independent)

A woman was distraught after her daughter’s passport application was rejected because she was named after a Game of Thrones character. Lucy, 39, from Swindon, said the Passport Office refused the application for Khaleesi, six. Officials said they were unable to issue a passport unless Warner Brothers gave permission because it owned the name’s trademark. But the authority has since apologised for the error. “I was absolutely devastated, we were so looking forward to our first holiday together,” Lucy said.
Swindon Advertiser (Mark Ireson)

Fowl play

A shop owner from Long Melford, Suffolk, said he was overjoyed after knitters created 67 Olympic-themed chickens for his front window. After knitting chickens for Easter, Stuart Race, 47, decided he wanted to represent nations in the Paris Olympic and Paralympic games. Crafters from all over the world sent in their chickens, nicknamed Olympi’hens.
Amanda Welles (BBC Suffolk)

