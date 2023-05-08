A train to Oxford means either a broken heart or the middle class at its most benign

Photo by Herve Gergaud/Millennium Images

On the train to Oxford, and my heart is full of misgiving. I have only been to Oxford twice in the past five years, and each time my heart was broken. The first time was by a Latvian translator, although in her defence she didn’t know she was breaking it. I had failed to let her know I had fallen in love with her, in case she laughed at me and broke my heart. The second time was last year, when I had one of those we-know-each-other-on-a-social-media-platform-and-have-lots-of-friends-in-common drinks, which went considerably better than expected, only for her to come to her senses the next morning. That one hurt but I can’t say I blame her.

Also, I don’t particularly want to be on this train. I had been invited at very short notice to interview an author on stage at Blackwell’s (Michael Molcher – the book is I Am the Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future, and jolly good it is too) and I said, “My usual fee for this is such-and-such but that’s when it’s happening round the corner, not a four-hour journey door to door.” The author got back to me saying that Blackwell’s had only sold 14 tickets so let’s forget it, and I did a massive sigh of relief because there have been days when I am too lazy to go to the shops to buy alcohol, let alone go to Oxford.

[See also: A breakage means I might soon be drinking wine from a jam jar, like an effing hipster]

Then, that evening, a flood of sentiment washed over me and I wrote back saying sod it, let’s do it, and if it helps I’ll halve my fee. People’s characters can change radically when they drink on an empty stomach; I become nice. And also foolish.

Related

So I found myself going to Marylebone to catch a Chiltern Railways train to Oxford. In my day, trains to Oxford went from Paddington, but Marylebone is nearer and is also a darling station. It was where the opening scenes of A Hard Day’s Night were shot and there used to be an excellent cheese stall.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

But when I board the train I begin to feel uneasy. Not because of the train itself. Thameslink trains, which are my usual train these days, are ugly beyond belief – they’re like dentists’ surgeries on wheels – and their seats are extremely sub-par. They even have the nerve to call one section “First Class” when the only difference is an inadequate table in front of the seats. My Chiltern train, in comparison, is like first class in itself; the seats are luxurious divans compared to Thameslink’s instruments of torture. But there’s something a bit off.

After a while I begin to work out what it is. I am surrounded by normal people. It may only be the 16.18, but everyone around me is dressed for the office. I have fallen among commuters. Look at them! They are all smart! Many of them are still working! A woman in the aisle is speaking into her phone, doing Important Business. I can tell it is Important because she is very sharply dressed and is conducting herself in a civilised manner. When people talk business on Thameslink they shout and I have to move to another carriage. I wonder how much more than me she earns. I estimate five times as much, at least. At Bicester Village the announcements are suddenly trilingual: Arabic and Mandarin as well as English. Why? (I find out later: wealthy shoppers get out here to buy Gucci.)

I am met, slightly rattled, at the station by my interviewee, and we walk through freezing rain to the King’s Arms and have a couple. And the evening goes splendidly; there are few, if any, book reviewers who know more about Judge Dredd than me. Afterwards I spend almost my entire fee in the pub and Mr Molcher and his wife put me in their spare room, where I sleep like a log.

On the train back the vibe is completely different. There is a rather scary young man in a polo-neck working away but he is joined by an old chap in a Guards’ tie and they start chatting amiably for the whole journey. A woman, I’d guess in her mid-seventies, wearing natty coffee-coloured leather trousers, sits opposite me and takes out her knitting. Another woman asks someone if they could move so she can sit next to her husband. The passenger obliges. “Oh, how absolutely angelic of you,” she says. It’s extremely middle-class, but very benignly so. I think to myself: what a strange but lovely people the English can be.

As we pull into Marylebone, Knitting Woman picks up her bag and I see it bears, in large capital letters, the slogan “I KNIT SO I DON’T KILL”. I laugh out loud, involuntarily.

“I like your bag,” I say. She looks at me earnestly.

“It’s perfectly true,” she says.

I fall a bit in love with her.

[See also: A fancy dinner at the home of cricket is the stuff of dreams ­– and nightmares]