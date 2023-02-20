Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. World
  2. Europe
  3. War in Ukraine
20 February 2023

Biden’s trip to Kyiv reiterates Western support – but not everywhere feels the same

The Munich Security Conference also proclaimed Western support for Ukraine, but the Global South views the conflict a little differently.

By Megan Gibson

Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

MUNICH – When the US president Joe Biden made a surprise appearance in Kyiv this morning (20 February) and said “America stands with you and the world stands with you”, he was reiterating the sentiment made robustly apparent at the Munich Security Conference in the days before. Well, partially.

The conference ran from 17-19 February and was well attended by Western decision-makers, including Biden’s vice-president Kamala Harris, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Rishi Sunak. Also in attendance were nearly 50 US politicians – a mix of Democrats and Republicans – from across the House and Senate, all of whom were voraciously supportive of Ukraine. The Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell even made a point of telling various attendees and the media that too much attention had been paid to the small but vocal faction in his Republican Party who have questioned how long the US should continue aiding Kyiv’s war effort.

The message, both in Munich from American lawmakers and in Kyiv from Biden directly, is clear: political divisions aside, the US is united in its support for Volodymyr Zelensky and for Ukraine. In this, it aligns with leaders across the West. (Unlike previous years, no officials from the Russian government were invited.)

Yet, it was also clear in Munich that the second part of Biden’s statement in Kyiv – that the world is also standing behind Ukraine – isn’t totally true. While Western decision-makers are largely united behind Zelensky, many leaders in the Global South, from Latin America to Africa, have opted for neutrality.

Though the Global South didn’t have a prominent presence at the Munich Security Conference, it was made clear that the studied neutrality adopted by many outside the West isn’t eroding. Those countries view the war in Ukraine as a European problem, not a global one. They would like to see the war come to an end, of course, but through immediate peace negotiations, even if that means one side (Ukraine) makes uncomfortable compromises.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Biden’s visit to Kyiv on Monday matters, as does the bipartisan support of Ukraine in the US and across the West. But pledges of unequivocal support won’t be materialising from every region of the world anytime soon.

Content from our partners
The need to grow London's EV infrastructure at speed and scale
The need to grow London’s EV infrastructure at speed and scale
Spotlight
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
The Serco Institute

This article first appeared in the World Review newsletter. It comes out every Monday; subscribe here.

[See also: Is Putin dead?]

Topics in this article : ,