A country for young men

Gabriel Attal, the new prime minister of France, could be being lined up by Emmanuel Macron as a presidential contender to go up against National Rally. Photo by Gregor Fischer – Getty Images

Gabriel Attal is the new prime minister of France. At 34, he’s the youngest one in the history of the Fifth Republic (which began in 1958), nominated by its youngest president. Emmanuel Macron expects him to be audacious. It is a risky bet for Macron, himself a symbol of audacity. It will define whether the president’s method will live on or die once his second term finishes.

With Attal’s nomination, Macron reconnects with the spirit that brought him to power in 2017. He chose a candidate no one expected, disrupting the order and acting against the advice of the old guard. There were more plausible candidates, but Macron has given Attal the chance to prove critics of his inexperience wrong.

Attal has many obstacles to governing well. He has no majority in the National Assembly, and so will have to find votes from other parties to get his laws passed. He will need to quickly earn the respect of his more experienced ministers, and former contenders for the job, such as Bruno Le Maire or Gérald Darmanin. With them, Attal will have to shape a policy agenda that both defines what Macron stands for and has a chance of getting through the Assembly. What helps is that the most controversial reforms – the pension system and immigration – have been dealt with by his predecessor, Élisabeth Borne.

The prime minister brings to the role his talents as a communicator. He is also, like Macron, not confined by dogma. He was with the Socialists before joining Macron at the beginning of his presidential campaign in 2016. While at the education ministry, Attal made some audacious moves that have played well for him politically. The prohibition of abayas in schools last year worked better than expected and was welcomed on the right. His broad education reform got backing from a majority of the French public. Attal emerged as the most popular politician, surpassing even Édouard Philippe, the undeclared challenger of Macron and long-time darling in the polls.

Related

Ahead of the European elections, Attal is expected to use his charisma and oratory skills against the main contender: the National Rally’s Marine Le Pen. Her party is still leading the polls, which is now led by the 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, who will also head its list for the European Parliament elections later this year. Attal is seen by the National Rally as Macron’s choice to rival Bardella. Both are strong debaters and met on several occasions during the last presidential election campaign. The National Rally estimates that Attal will cost them a couple of percentage points. Much depends on how the themes of the European election campaign will resonate in national policymaking. Taking back control, a famous phrase during the Brexit campaign, is already surfacing in Attal’s discourse. This will link to immigration and security policy, two big themes on the campaign trail. We have yet to see what Attal will make of them.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Even if Attal succeeds as prime minister, that does not mean he will be the natural successor to Macron as president. At the next election in 2027, he will be as old as Macron was when he won in 2017. If disruption is really the DNA of Macron’s Renaissance party, then his premiership should not guarantee him a nomination for presidential candidate. What it does do, however, is put the older potential candidates, such as Philippe and Le Maire, on alert, reminding them that their path to leadership is far from automatic.

The young and ambitious have reached the top of the two largest parties in the Assembly. It is a call for renewal; this generation has a very different perspective from more experienced politicians. In that sense, France is once again unique in Europe.

A version of this piece originally ran on the website Eurointelligence.

[See also: A European fiscal union is a vanishing dream]