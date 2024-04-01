More money isn’t the key to clean power by 2030

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Last week was a big one for Labour’s promise of achieving “clean power by 2030”. On Monday, Keir Starmer headed to Wales with the shadow climate change and net zero secretary, Ed Miliband, to see a floating onshore windfarm. They were joined by Vaughan Gething, the new First Minister of Wales, to announce that, if elected, GB Energy — Labour’s proposed publicly owned energy company — will fund the construction of more floating onshore wind farms.

As they toured the facility, a new report from the centre-right think tank Policy Exchange suggested that Labour’s plans to decarbonise the grid will cost around £116bn over the next 11 years. Predictable commentary ensued. “Labour’s unfunded spending commitments just got bigger,” Bim Afolami, the economic secretary to the Treasury, told the Telegraph.

But what the Policy Exchange report — and its coverage in the press — missed out was that Labour’s green transition plans include a high level of private finance. The party has maintained that any initial public investment in the green transition will set the ball rolling to crowd in further private finance. This includes the now-scaled-back £28bn per year pledge. In February, the party said it will instead invest around £24bn in the green transition (around £5bn per year) over the next parliament.

[See also: Two thirds of councils are on course to miss climate targets]

Of course, this investment is going to cost us dear. The mission to achieve clean power by 2030 will involve wholesale systems change. But as Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the Energy and Climate Information Unit told New Statesman Spotlight, “clean power means energy independence…more British renewables means less expensive oil and gas, which will increasingly come from abroad as the North Sea continues its inevitable decline”.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Ralston pointed out there “moving to an energy system based on British renewables rather than foreign gas” has many economic benefits due to the latter being priced on international markets. And in the current turbulent international climate, the UK has already suffered the consequences of energy dependence. “The reality is that we’ve already been forced to spend a comparable amount, £150bn, on gas over just two and a half years of this [energy] crisis,” Ralston added, “If your aim is energy independence and lower bills, then decarbonising the grid is crucial whenever the target date is.”

And this point around Labour’s aim is an important one. Many in the sector warn that 2030 is going to be an extraordinarily difficult target date to meet. The difficulty, however, is not entirely a question of cost. Any government would probably be able to crowd in private investment for decarbonisation, whether their goal was 2030 or 2035. The bigger problems are systemic barriers, such as a lack of planning capacity. These have a knock-on effect on investment. The real question for Labour is not how much the party is willing to spend, or encourage the private sector to spend, on clean power by 2030. It is how Labour intends to improve the conditions that would make the success of that investment more likely.

[See also: Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan must include nature]

This article was originally published as an edition of the Green Transition, New Statesman Spotlight’s weekly newsletter on the economics of net zero. To see more editions and subscribe, click here.