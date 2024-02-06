Why the UK needs a strategic vision for science

The United Kingdom has a formidable scientific legacy, going back centuries. This has allowed rapid response to global problems such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and provides value to the economy through technological advancements. But the Royal Society claims that “stop-start investment” in science and technology is hampering Britain’s future prosperity, security, and resilience.
In this episode of the Spotlight on Policy podcast, host Becky Slack is joined by Sir Adrian Smith, president of the Royal Society, Chi Onwurah MP, and George Dibb of the Institute for Public Policy Research, to discuss British policy on investment in science. They explore some of the solutions proposed in the Royal Society’s 2040 Vision for Science report, and how a Labour government would respond to the challenges of ensuring long-term investment to bolster science and technology.
Read the Royal Society’s 2040 Vision for Science report here: https://royalsociety.org/topics-policy/projects/science2040/