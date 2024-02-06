Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Spotlight on Policy
  2. Economic Growth
  3. Economic Policy
6 February 2024

Why the UK needs a strategic vision for science

Britain is trapped in “short term thinking”, says the world’s oldest scientific academy.

Photo by AlisaRut / Shutterstock

The United Kingdom has a formidable scientific legacy, going back centuries. This has allowed rapid response to global problems such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and provides value to the economy through technological advancements. But the Royal Society claims that “stop-start investment” in science and technology is hampering Britain’s future prosperity, security, and resilience. 

In this episode of the Spotlight on Policy podcast, host Becky Slack is joined by Sir Adrian Smith, president of the Royal Society, Chi Onwurah MP, and George Dibb of the Institute for Public Policy Research, to discuss British policy on investment in science. They explore some of the solutions proposed in the Royal Society’s 2040 Vision for Science report, and how a Labour government would respond to the challenges of ensuring long-term investment to bolster science and technology. 

This episode is sponsored by the Royal Society. 

Read the Royal Society’s 2040 Vision for Science report here: https://royalsociety.org/topics-policy/projects/science2040/ 

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
The hard truth about soft skills
The hard truth about soft skills
Ayesha Baloch
Why we need a national employment service
Why we need a national employment service
Victoria Head
A new solution to the UK’s skills challenge
A new solution to the UK’s skills challenge
Grace Duffy and Aman Johal

Topics in this article : ,