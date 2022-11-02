Cabinet Office paid almost £2m for private healthcare offering for civil servants

Illustration by Marina Labella / Ikon Images

Offering private healthcare to civil servants, among other “employee perks”, has cost the Cabinet Office almost £2m, the New Statesman can reveal.

Two weeks ago, the New Statesman reported that Whitehall civil servants had been encouraged to get “affordable private healthcare” amid the NHS crisis via an employee perks and benefits scheme. Some staff from the Cabinet Office received an email that offered them the chance to sign up to Benenden Health, a private York-based healthcare company, for just £11.90 a month. The email said: “At a time when every one of us wants the security of health, we want you to know we’re here for you.

“Many are finding it difficult getting in contact with a GP and may experience extended NHS waiting times for diagnosis and treatment.”

The New Statesman can now reveal that that scheme is with a company called Edenred, and the value of the contract with the Cabinet Office is almost £1.96m. Edenred calls itself an “employee experience platform helping businesses transform their engagement strategy by giving staff access to a wide range of perks”.

Related

The value of the contract was revealed in an answer at the end of last week to a written parliamentary question tabled by the shadow health secretary Wes Streeting. The Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office Jeremy Quin answered the question on behalf of the Cabinet Office. “Edenred is a cross-government supplier procured through fair and open competition via the Crown Commercial Service procurement frameworks,” he said.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

“The Cabinet Office currently has one contract with Edenred which acts as a benefits hub for our employees. The current value of the contract is £1,960,000; however, a proportion of this money is an initial outlay from the Cabinet Office which will be returned to the public purse through contribution which will be made to the two employee salary sacrifice schemes (cycle to work and childcare vouchers).”

Streeting said, “What are ministers doing spending millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money promoting private healthcare to civil servants when patients are finding it impossible to see a GP?

“Instead of wasting public funds, the government should adopt Labour’s plans to bring down waiting times for all patients, abolish non-doms [tax status], and train thousands more doctors and nurses every year.”

[See also: The Chancellor’s funding won’t treat the NHS’s financial headache]