Corbyn and Sultana are neck-and-neck in the race to lead Your Party

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s slates are at level pegging in the battle to lead Your Party, with less than a week until the organisation holds internal elections.

The endorsement phase – in which members were able to endorse candidates they wish to see on the ballot for elections to Your Party’s central executive committee – closed on Thursday 29 January. Corbyn’s slate – The Many – are leading in 12 seats, while Grassroots Left, which Sultana is attached to, are leading in 10.

In the race to become one of Your Party’s public office holders – the positions on the CEC which MPs are permitted to hold – Corbyn topped polling with 6740 endorsements. Sultana placed second with 5124.

Last week, the New Statesman revealed that – if his slate is elected – Corbyn will be elected the parliamentary leader of Your Party. Grassroots Left have said it will elect a parliamentary spokesperson if it tops the ballot.

A Your Party source cautioned, however, that endorsements should not be taken as a guide to voting patterns within the party. Members were able to cast endorsements under a different process to voting in the election. The ballot opens on Monday 9 February.

A Your Party spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled by the high level of democratic engagement we’re seeing in our inaugural collective leadership elections… Congratulations to those candidates who made it onto the ballot, and commiserations to those who didn’t make it. Together, we’re building a democratic, member-led party from the ground up.”

