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18 June 2026

Exclusive: Andy Burnham has the nominations to trigger a leadership challenge

Burnham plans to present the list to Starmer to encourage him to stand down without a contest

By Ailbhe Rea

Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Andy Burnham has crossed the threshold of Labour MP nominations required to formally trigger a Labour leadership contest, according to three sources close to the matter, and intends to present the list to Keir Starmer to urge him to step down without a contest.

Burnham has no plans to trigger a contest on Friday or over the weekend, but is ready with a list of supporters he can show to Starmer. “A contest isn’t in anyone’s interest and we’re hoping Keir will come to his senses,” one insider said.

Nominations from 20 per cent of Labour MPs – 81 in this case – are required to trigger a leadership race under Labour Party rules. Burnham has crossed the threshold following a secretive ring-round operation in recent weeks, involving a select number of MPs and at least one parliamentary private secretary. The operation has been organised in “cells”, with each organising MP responsible for a small number of colleagues, and only a few figures having sight of the whole spreadsheet. This was the same technique used to organise the “reasoned amendment” rebellion against the welfare cuts last summer.

The conversations to bring MPs round will continue in the coming hours and days. Some are “80 per cent there” and are likely to be added to the spreadsheet of Burnham backers after the Makerfield result, one insider said. Many more have pledged to support Burnham once a contest is already triggered, they added.

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It is not clear when Burnham and Starmer might speak in the coming days. A Burnham campaign source said they don’t know when Starmer will want to speak with Burnham, having suggested different timings at different points. The pair have had no direct contact during the campaign.

[Further reading: What will happen in a Manchester mayoral by-election?]

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