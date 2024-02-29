Jeremy Hunt’s non-dom ploy should worry Labour

Photo by Paul Ellis - WPA Pool / Getty Images.

The Tories do have a sense of humour. Jeremy Hunt might snatch Labour’s flagship tax policy: scrapping the non-dom tax status that allows wealthy individuals to avoid tax on income made abroad. Any cash for the Treasury would be spent on a further cut to National Insurance.

Those are the reports, anyway. Newspaper stories ahead of the Budget are often used by the government to test out a policy, as much as reveal their genuine plans.

But if it does happen, would the move put Sunak in an awkward position because his wife once benefited from non-dom status? It was the story that most dented his shining reputation during his mensis horribilis in April 2022. It symbolises the out-of-touch, internationalist image that Sunak is struggling to shake. But what better way for the Prime Minister to prove that he chooses the NHS over the jet-setting rich than by thwacking a tax on their foreign earnings. That’s the reason Labour wrote the policy in the first place: to signal to voters that the rich would pay for better public services, not the ordinary working person. It would be a smart move from No 11.

There is the old problem of the government railing against the policy for a few years. But U-turns are the order of the day. It will be tricky for Labour to complain given its own U-turn habit and support for the policy. In one raid on Labour’s manifesto, the Tories could steal a policy that was designed to draw a line between the two parties and prove that Labour is on the side of working people. It’s a manifesto mugging.

That’s not the only problem for Labour. The move would force the party to explain how it would pay for all the commitments the non-dom money had funded (such as the NHS workforce plan and school breakfast clubs). Either Labour would have to reverse the cut to National Insurance, increase borrowing or scrap the plans. The government – as ever – controls the baseline from which Labour must make policy. This move would push the opposition back to square one.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

While Labour mulls on that, voters might be struck by the growing similarity between the two main parties. Enthusiasm for politics is in the gutter. Labour might need something to distinguish itself from the Tories to enthuse its voters. That’s the concern among some Labour MPs, anyway. Some shadow ministers fear that the party’s leadership is taking a risk by not being more radical. Decision time for Keir Starmer.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: Inside Labour left’s split]