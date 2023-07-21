The Tories can take little consolation from their Uxbridge victory

Keir Mather, Labour's victorious 25-year-old candidate in Selby and Ainsty. Photograph by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

The Tories lost two of yesterday’s three by-elections but defied national polling to retain Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. It had long been forecast that Rishi Sunak would become the first prime minister to lose three seats on the same day since Harold Wilson in 1968. But Sadiq Khan’s expansion to outer London of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), a charge on the most polluting vehicles, dominated the campaign and, in spite of a 6.7 per cent swing to Labour, the party was defeated by 495 votes.

But Sunak will take little comfort from the Tories defying expectations here. Labour overturned a Conservative majority of 20,137 to win Selby and Ainsty in Yorkshire, with the Commons gaining a new “baby of the House” in Keir Mather, 25. This is the largest numerical majority Labour has ever reversed in a by-election. Meanwhile, in Somerton and Frome in the West Country, the Liberal Democrats wiped out a Tory majority of 19,213 as their remarkable revival continued.

While buoyed by its success in Selby, Labour will be intensely disappointed not to have won Uxbridge. As the New Statesman reported this month, there were early signs the Labour campaign was in trouble there. Khan, the mayor of London, was kept away from the constituency, where many people rely on their car for work, and Danny Beales, Labour’s Uxbridge candidate, sought to distance himself from Ulez, calling for the expansion of the £12.50-a-day charge to the area to be delayed until after the cost-of-living crisis had subsided. The Tories’ candidate, Steve Tuckwell, whose allegiance to the governing party was largely kept off leaflets, succeeded in turning the race into a single-issue campaign.

Although Labour has never held Uxbridge before, its dominance of London has grown in recent years, with the party winning typically Conservative councils such as Wandsworth and Westminster for the first time in last year’s local elections. But the broader national picture remains unremittingly grim for the Tories. As the pollster John Curtice observed this morning, with an average drop in support for the Conservatives of 20 percentage points, “these three by-elections are consistent with the depressing message of the opinion polls that the Tories are a long way behind”.

Related

Ed Davey’s Lib Dems are now buoyant about their chance of retaking many seats in their former West Country stronghold. The Conservatives are dismayed by their defeat in Selby, a seat that had been Tory since its creation in 2010. For now, the seismic shift in public opinion since the 2019 general election endures.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Triple by-election bonanza – as it happened]