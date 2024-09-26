New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts

Could conspiracy trump democracy in America?

A majority of Americans believe their government is corrupt and rigged.

In a 2022 poll, a majority of Americans said they believe their government was corrupt and rigged, and more than a quarter believed it might soon be necessary to take up arms against it.

Conspiracy theories have ripped across America’s political landscape for decades, but in the last 10 years the divide between fact and fiction has become almost indistinguishable at times. So how did we get here?

Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by journalist and broadcaster Gabriel Gatehouse. 

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
The role of insurance brokers in driving growth
The role of insurance brokers in driving growth
Spotlight
<strong>The death (and rebirth) of the public sector consultancy</strong>
The death (and rebirth) of the public sector consultancy
Spotlight
A vision for renewal
A vision for renewal
Robert Mortimer