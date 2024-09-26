Could conspiracy trump democracy in America?

In a 2022 poll, a majority of Americans said they believe their government was corrupt and rigged, and more than a quarter believed it might soon be necessary to take up arms against it.

Conspiracy theories have ripped across America’s political landscape for decades, but in the last 10 years the divide between fact and fiction has become almost indistinguishable at times. So how did we get here?

Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by journalist and broadcaster Gabriel Gatehouse.

