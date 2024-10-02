New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast

One year of devastation in the Middle East

How does it end?

On the 7th October Sharone Lifschitz’s parents were taken from their home in southern Israel by Hamas. One year later her father, along with almost 100 other hostages, have not returned and the entire region stands at a crossroads.

Tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced by the ensuing conflict as Israel have conducted air strikes, first on Gaza, currently on Lebanon and Yemen.

How did this conflict escalate so drastically? On this episode of the podcast Sharone Lifschitz and Lawrence Freedman, Emeritus Professor of War Studies, join from London, and speaking from Beirut we hear from journalist Hanna Davis and Yalda Hakim, lead world news presenter at Sky News.

This episode was recorded prior to Iran’s missile attack on Israel on the 1st October.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Content from our partners
The north-west is at the forefront of UK cyber innovation
The north-west is at the forefront of UK cyber innovation
Nigel Davies
Why Instagram followers matter to business growth
Why Instagram followers matter to business growth
Spotlight
The role of insurance brokers in driving growth
The role of insurance brokers in driving growth
Spotlight