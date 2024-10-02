One year of devastation in the Middle East

On the 7th October Sharone Lifschitz’s parents were taken from their home in southern Israel by Hamas. One year later her father, along with almost 100 other hostages, have not returned and the entire region stands at a crossroads.

Tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced by the ensuing conflict as Israel have conducted air strikes, first on Gaza, currently on Lebanon and Yemen.

How did this conflict escalate so drastically? On this episode of the podcast Sharone Lifschitz and Lawrence Freedman, Emeritus Professor of War Studies, join from London, and speaking from Beirut we hear from journalist Hanna Davis and Yalda Hakim, lead world news presenter at Sky News.

This episode was recorded prior to Iran’s missile attack on Israel on the 1st October.

