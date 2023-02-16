Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
16 February 2023

Will Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation impact the SNP’s electoral fortunes?

With enviable approval ratings the First Minister was a formidable opponent – and will be a difficult leader to replace.

By Freddie Hayward

Photo by Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation speech was, as our Scotland editor, Chris Deerin, writes “earnest, honest, at times emotional, and often good humoured”. There will now be a prolonged assessment of the First Minister’s legacy. But how will her decision to step down impact the SNP’s electoral fortunes?  

There are those who argue that Sturgeon’s enviable approval ratings, string of election victories and fluent communication made her an unbeatable opponent. Yet there are some critics who say that Sturgeon’s failure to deliver on key promises, such as independence and improving the state of Scotland’s public services, made her vulnerable. Sturgeon’s pursuit of gender recognition reform – and her decision to make it a symbolic fight for independence – damaged her reputation.

Sturgeon’s own assessment is that staying in post had become a hindrance to her party’s electoral chances. In her resignation speech she argued that, after so long in office, the electorate’s perception of her had calcified in a way that limited her ability to convince voters to support the SNP and the independence cause. Sturgeon’s followers loved her, her critics hated her and that was never going to change. With that in mind, the First Minister believed it was best to give her successor the maximum amount of time before the next general election to build a public profile.

This may be true. But after eight years as First Minister and seven years before that as deputy first minister, Sturgeon’s approval ratings are still strong – even with their recent dip. Sturgeon has led her party to victory at all six elections she’s faced since she became leader in 2014. Public support for parties generally falls year on year after they enter office. Sturgeon’s own relative popularity has disrupted that trend.

Sturgeon’s popularity, as Rachel reports, is why Scottish Labour are buoyant at the demise of such a formidable opponent. But much of Labour’s hoped-for breakthrough, specifically winning ten to 20 more Scottish seats at the next general election, will depend on whether Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer take this opportunity to capitalise on Sturgeon’s exit. Their success could decide whether Starmer runs a majority or minority government.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Read more:

Content from our partners
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
The Serco Institute
Look at the person, not the CV
Look at the person, not the CV
Richard Hamer

Why Nicola Sturgeon was destined for failure

Nicola Sturgeon is running out of time – and her rivals know it

What is behind Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation?

What will Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy be?

Topics in this article :