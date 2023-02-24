Why Keir Starmer’s critics are failing to inflict any damage

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Yesterday Keir Starmer outlined the five “missions” that the Labour Party will focus its policies on if it were to win the next general election.

There were some rather predictable and vague promises (make Britain’s streets safe, prepare young people for work), some more targeted and ambitious (secure the highest sustained growth in the G7, make Britain a clean energy superpower, reform health and care services).

Not only did Starmer expand on Labour’s priorities, but he revealed several long-term goals. This wasn’t just a local election pitch like Rishi Sunak’s five pledges, but a direct challenge to the Conservatives. Starmer’s plan seems ready to be put in place, and carried a sense of inevitability. He was positioning Labour as a government-in-waiting.

There were the usual criticisms. Unsurprisingly, the left of the party remained unimpressed with his move away from his leadership pledges. The left-wing political organisation, Momentum, said Starmer’s “promises lie in tatters, ditched in favour of the reheated Third-Way Blairism typified by these latest, vapid ‘missions’”. Some on the left have privately criticised his lack of radical reform, with one source calling it “a vacuous collection of empty bromides and management consultant speak”.

Related

These criticisms are unlikely to concern Starmer. With no MPs openly briefing against him, Labour still looks far more united than the Tories. The party’s 20-point poll lead, although there still remains a significant amount of time before the next election, means Starmer can overcome any internal descent easily.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Starmer also has a strong defence for his change in direction. Today’s challenges are different from 2019 – who could have predicted a war in Ukraine or a global pandemic? – and require different responses. And Labour intends to win, after all. The membership voted for a new leader and their intention was change and electability. Arguably, Starmer is delivering.

Then there was the Conservative critique. Allegations of fickleness came in quickly. The Tory House of Commons Leader, Penny Mordaunt, mocked the Labour leader’s “11th relaunch” in two years, whilst the Conservative Campaign Headquarters began a tirade of tweets about “same old Labour” and their “five meaningless slogans to be changed at a later date”.

Unfortunately for the Tories, 13 years of five prime ministers, a greater number of chancellors and an abundance of broken promises, has left their criticism sounding like a death rattle, It merely draws attention to their own indecision, infighting and thin legislative agenda. What do the Conservatives stand for these days? It’s a fair question. Sunak must consult and manage multiple parties and competing interests over the Northern Ireland protocol and abandoned housing targets. As I said at the time, his own New Year’s speech was little more than a commitment to clearing up the mess of their own making.

Labour remains’ cautious about declaring victory too soon, wary that its lead is contingent on Tory failures. But fortunately for them, it looks increasingly the case that the Conservatives are out of ideas – thin on policy, weak on vision and tired on attack.

Read more:

Is Keir Starmer setting himself up for failure?

Keir Starmer ignores the housing crisis at his peril

How will Keir Starmer fund his “national missions” for Labour Britain?