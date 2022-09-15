The government is setting itself up to fail on the economy

Illustration by Gary Waters / Ikon Images

The Queen’s body was placed in Westminster Hall yesterday and people started filing past at 5pm. The queue is now 2.6 miles long. Rory Scothorne captures the paradox between the ordinariness that the public project onto the monarchy (“they are just like us”) with the extraordinary treatment they receive.

On the surface, politics is paused. Parliament is suspended. Many MPs have returned home. Pushy journalists are denied interviews with a curt reminder that the nation is in mourning. But, behind the solemnity, government rumbles on. Preparations are underway for the Chancellor’s mini Budget next week. The announcement will (hopefully) include costings for the huge energy package. The Chancellor is also planning to lift the cap on banker’s bonuses, according to the FT. The cap was imposed by a 2014 EU rule that states banks could only set bonuses at twice the level of fixed pay.

The Conservatives have long opposed the limit. In 2014, George Osborne tried to overturn the directive in the European Court of Justice. Back in June, Boris Johnson explored the idea of reversing the cap, but backed off once he realised the public might not appreciate the policy during a cost-of-living crisis.

No such concerns seem to animate Truss’s government. The justification for the policy runs along the lines: lower taxes and less regulation will lead to higher growth. Scrapping the limit will also be heralded as a victory for post-Brexit Britain. But the plans are worrying as they suggest the government thinks the problem with the economy is that bankers aren’t paid enough.

Related

Once combined with the halt in the rise of corporation tax, the cut to National Insurance and the refusal to impose a tougher windfall tax, the economic raison d’être of a Truss government becomes clear: fund tax cuts for corporations and the rich through debt in the hope of stimulating economic growth.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Kwasi Kwarteng has set a target of 2.5 per cent of GDP growth – a level not seen since the early 2000s. The unspoken problem with such an approach, as Harry has pointed out, is that Brexit will cut GDP by 4 per cent in the long term. Even with Brexit accounted for, it seems unlikely that tax cuts are what the economy needs.

Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies argues that education spending, planning reforms and investment would be better for growth. The debt-led approach means the government’s fiscal rules (debt to be falling as a share of GDP in 2024-25) might be missed. And the 2.5 per cent target seems difficult to achieve with their chosen policies. The government risks setting itself up to fail.

[See also: Could an extra bank holiday push the UK into recession?]