The SNP has abandoned rural Scotland – now it risks losing the rest of the country too

Photo by Cathal McNaughton / Reuters

Skipinnish may not be a household name across the UK, but in Scotland’s traditional music scene they are about as big as it gets. The Highland group, formed in 1999, have in recent years sold out both Edinburgh’s Usher Hall and Glasgow’s Barrowland. Many Nationalist politicians adore them – they are said to be John Swinney’s favourite band.

That affection is not currently being returned. Skipinnish have released a single titled “The Clearances Again” which is an angry protest against the SNP-Green government’s plan to assign 10 per cent of Scotland’s waters as Highly Protected Marine Areas. No fishing would be allowed in these areas, which coastal communities warn will devastate local economies and force people to move in search of work.

Written from the perspective of a fisherman, the song contains the lyrics:

At one with the ocean, with nature,

The world above and below

The harvest of harmony’s circle

But my life and my living must go

For the fashions of urban ideals

Where passions of ignorance play

To the lies of political deals –

No care for the lives in their way.

Related

The fact that the song made the top ten of the iTunes download chart on its release speaks to the strength of feeling on this issue. It reflects a growing sense in the north that the SNP has lost its long and romantic connection to rural communities and their way of life.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

It is certainly true that the Nats are more of an urban political force than they have ever been before. Part of their sustained electoral success is due to having ousted Labour from its industrial heartlands across central Scotland. Both Nicola Sturgeon and her successor Humza Yousaf are Glasgow MSPs, while their coalition partners the Scottish Greens are jointly led by politicians from Glasgow and Lothian.

The agendas of both parties adhere heavily to the kind of left-liberal identity politics you tend to find among city-based activists, perhaps most evident in the devolved government’s ill-fated pursuit of gender recognition reform. The days when the SNP offered a conservative face to rural voters and a social democratic one to the urban have been left behind. With the party struggling to keep the pro-independence movement together, there is a clear risk in this – there are even suggestions that SNP seats in the north will be lost to the Tories in next year’s general election, despite their relative unpopularity in Scotland.

[See also: Scotland needs its own Rishi Sunak]

Yousaf is a wholly urban creature and not the leader to mend, or perhaps even understand, this growing gulf. If anything, he is doubling down on Sturgeon’s social justice agenda, despite only narrowly beating the more change-minded Kate Forbes (who has a Highland constituency) in the leadership election. Another indication of this is the clear signal given by the First Minister that he is going to raise income taxes even further than the SNP already has.

Scots earning above £28,000 already pay more than workers elsewhere in the UK. But in a speech to the Scottish Trades Union Congress annual conference shortly after he became leader, Yousaf said: “On progressive taxation let me say unequivocally that I think there is scope for us to go even further.”

In another speech to a poverty conference last week, he said that public finances are “stretched and strained”, adding “of course we can’t make changes to taxation within year, but what can we do in relation to the next budget?” It has been suggested that he will create a new income tax band of 44 per cent for people earning between £75,000 and £125,140.

This would introduce a sixth band to an income tax system that is growing ever more complex and diverging sharply from the UK model. It is not just that taxes on the better-off are higher – though not everyone earning £75,000, with young children and a large mortgage, will feel particularly rich or altruistic about redistributing their “wealth” – but that there seems to be no ceiling to SNP-Green tax aspirations. The signal being sent is that Scotland is on a journey to being a high-tax society, but without the kind of effective public services that are supposed to accompany that scenario.

There is already a lot of grumbling from wealthy Scots – of whom there are relatively few – about having to pay higher taxes than elsewhere in the UK. At what point will the Nats’ approach force them to take note? There is a growing incentive for this nimble and mobile cohort to rearrange their finances to minimise their tax burden, or simply leave.

I was told recently about a Swiss man who was offered a highly paid job as head of research with a company that has offices in Scotland and the US. He took it, on the condition he didn’t have to move to Scotland, because he disliked the tax regime – and where it seems to be heading – and also the social climate. He’s now based in Bath.

There will probably be more of this, most of it going unnoticed – jobs not taken, investments not made, families not settled, opportunities for economic growth not seized. Incentives matter, as do the messages being sent out by political leaders. The way to increase state revenue is to expand the tax base, attract more people and companies to Scotland, and make the tax system more rather than less competitive.

It feels to me that Yousaf intends – almost unthinkingly – to test the theories of left-wing economics to breaking point. And it’s not as if we can even expect him to put any new money to good purpose: the SNP has proved itself quite extraordinarily profligate and wasteful with the public purse. If the party is already losing rural Scotland, then this seems a good way to lose the rest of the country too.

[See also: Does Labour have a future in Scotland?]