SNP’s Peter Murrell arrested: what we know so far

Photo by Andy Buchanan - POOL/Getty Images

Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband and until last month the SNP‘s chief executive, has been arrested this morning (5 April) in connection with an investigation into his party’s funding and finances.

He was reportedly taken into custody while police carried out searches at Sturgeon’s home outside Glasgow and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh. In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

Related

The SNP said in a statement: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

The investigation was launched following complaints about the SNP’s handling of £600,000 in donations ostensibly raised by the party to campaign for and hold a second independence referendum. It is alleged the money was instead used to pay for the party’s day-to-day running costs.

Murrell’s arrest follows his resignation as the party’s chief executive almost three weeks ago, after he took responsibility for misleading the media about whether the SNP’s membership had fallen by 30,000 people. He had held the role since 1999.

He said he always planned to step down after the leadership contest to replace his wife, the First Minister, had concluded, but had brought his decision forward because his “future has become a distraction from the campaign”. His decision followed the resignation of the SNP’s head of communications, Murray Foote, who said he had been given false information on membership figures with which to inform the media.

Following Sturgeon’s sudden resignation as party leader back in February 2023, her ally Humza Yousaf was narrowly elected party leader at the end of March, defeating the former finance secretary Kate Forbes by 52 per cent to 48 per cent.

Forbes and fellow candidate Ash Regan had both expressed concern before the vote about the transparency of the contest and called on an independent auditor to oversee it. The SNP’s national secretary, Lorna Finn, wrote to the candidates to address their concerns about transparency and said she was “satisfied as to the integrity of the ballot”.