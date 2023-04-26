Could Labour give the SNP a second independence referendum?

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In a speech at the Institute for Government yesterday, the SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, said there were now two routes towards Scottish independence.

He believes that the UK government would allow a referendum to take place if there was a “sustained majority over a sustained period of time” in favour of independence. That “sustained majority”, Flynn believes, is the only thing that would change the mind of a Conservative government. With support for independence currently falling away from 50 per cent, this won’t happen anytime soon.

The second option – and this is where it gets interesting – would be for the SNP to secure a referendum in exchange for supporting a minority Labour government after the next general election.

The electoral stars would have to align for this to happen. For a negotiation to even be on the cards, the next general election would have to produce four things: Labour win the most seats; Labour do not win a majority; the Lib Dems don’t win enough seats to strike a deal with Labour; the SNP and Labour can produce a majority. And that’s before we even consider whether Labour would want its first term in office for 14 years to be dominated by yet another referendum.

Related

But even if these conditions aren’t realised, could the fact they’re being discussed help the Conservatives paint Labour as in hock to the Scottish nationalists?

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

That’s what happened in 2015 when David Cameron stirred fears that a Labour government would have to rely on the SNP. One of the Tories’ most successful attack adverts depicted a diminutive Ed Miliband nestled in Alex Salmond’s pocket. Part of the reason that tactic worked was because the memory of the 2008 financial crash, which Labour was blamed for, was still fresh. Pushing the idea of a “coalition of chaos” under Ed Miliband helped create a narrative that Labour was the risky option.

Politics is different now. Starmer connotes many things; “chaos” isn’t one of them. Eight years on from that general election campaign, the phrase “coalition of chaos” is more aptly applied to the Conservatives. Most importantly, Labour’s lead in the polls undermines the argument that it will have to rely on the SNP to form a government. But if the polls continue to narrow, that may change.

[See also: Why did progressives ever fall for the SNP?]