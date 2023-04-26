Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Scotland
26 April 2023

Could Labour give the SNP a second independence referendum?

The suggestion that the SNP could force another vote in return for propping up a minority Labour government is helpful to the Tories.

By Freddie Hayward

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In a speech at the Institute for Government yesterday, the SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, said there were now two routes towards Scottish independence.

He believes that the UK government would allow a referendum to take place if there was a “sustained majority over a sustained period of time” in favour of independence. That “sustained majority”, Flynn believes, is the only thing that would change the mind of a Conservative government. With support for independence currently falling away from 50 per cent, this won’t happen anytime soon.

The second option – and this is where it gets interesting – would be for the SNP to secure a referendum in exchange for supporting a minority Labour government after the next general election.

The electoral stars would have to align for this to happen. For a negotiation to even be on the cards, the next general election would have to produce four things: Labour win the most seats; Labour do not win a majority; the Lib Dems don’t win enough seats to strike a deal with Labour; the SNP and Labour can produce a majority. And that’s before we even consider whether Labour would want its first term in office for 14 years to be dominated by yet another referendum.

But even if these conditions aren’t realised, could the fact they’re being discussed help the Conservatives paint Labour as in hock to the Scottish nationalists?

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

That’s what happened in 2015 when David Cameron stirred fears that a Labour government would have to rely on the SNP. One of the Tories’ most successful attack adverts depicted a diminutive Ed Miliband nestled in Alex Salmond’s pocket. Part of the reason that tactic worked was because the memory of the 2008 financial crash, which Labour was blamed for, was still fresh. Pushing the idea of a “coalition of chaos” under Ed Miliband helped create a narrative that Labour was the risky option.

Content from our partners
How to make your business indispensable in the green economy
How to make your business indispensable in the green economy
Spotlight
How smart meters can boost Britain's energy resilience
How smart meters can boost Britain’s energy resilience
Spotlight
What next for businesses after the Budget?
What next for businesses after the Budget?
Spotlight

Politics is different now. Starmer connotes many things; “chaos” isn’t one of them. Eight years on from that general election campaign, the phrase “coalition of chaos” is more aptly applied to the Conservatives. Most importantly, Labour’s lead in the polls undermines the argument that it will have to rely on the SNP to form a government. But if the polls continue to narrow, that may change.

[See also: Why did progressives ever fall for the SNP?]

Topics in this article : , , ,