Will Nigel Farage finally become an MP this year?

Photograph by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images.

Welcome (back) to Clacton, the fading Essex seaside town that became famous in October 2014 for being the site of an apparent political revolution.

Clacton was where the incumbent Conservative MP Douglas Carswell triggered a by-election after resigning from the party and won as a Ukip candidate. Yet by 2017, the seat was voting Conservative again and Ukip was left with no MPs.

The party’s parliamentary legacy is almost non-existent but its political one has been totemic – the shockwaves are still reverberating today. Clacton was identified by the pollsters Rob Ford and Matt Goodwin as one of the most Ukip-friendly seats in the country in their defining work Revolt on the Right (2013). The Essex coast remains perhaps the most probable location for a comeback by the right as voters flee the Conservatives.

Modelling by myself and pollsters suggests that the Tories would still hold Clacton at the next election – though their vote share would almost halve from 72 per cent in 2019 to around 35 per cent, with Labour just behind on 30 per cent. Reform UK, the successor to the Brexit Party, would finish third with a vote share in the high teens. That seems plausible – its best projected result in any seat.

Related



But what if Nigel Farage stood? In such a scenario, Survation found that Farage might well win (having tried and failed seven times to win election to parliament). Prompt for parties, not candidates, and the Conservatives win, as you can see above. But prompt for Giles Watling, the incumbent Tory MP (who lost against Carswell in 2014 and 2015), and all other candidates, with Nigel Farage as Reform’s choice, and Farage wins.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close



One could easily dismiss this as merely a consequence of name recognition. And you’d be right. Candidate polls focus voters’ minds in a way that party polls sometimes don’t. The risk, however, is that they distract from other key factors (such as who the public want as prime minister).

Nevertheless, Farage has the name recognition. While Watling elicits an opinion from 52 per cent of voters, Farage attracts the attention of 70 per cent. Rishi Sunak, by contrast, has the attention of 62 per cent and Keir Starmer 63 per cent.

For good or ill, Farage has currency. He is more popular than Sunak among the Tory base and speaks more to their anxieties and emotions than the current leader does. And that’s not the wishful thinking of some Breitbart keyboard warrior hyping up their man. That’s what the polling is telling us. Farage has become the comfort-eating companion of Tory party members. That has implications for a future Conservative leadership election. And were he to stand, he’d be in with a chance in Clacton.



But as with any insurgent campaign, organisation is essential. And in Ukip’s time, their ground game was more haphazard rabble than Prussian drill. In the party’s key seats in 2015, activists were sent to town centres to make noise rather than knock on doors, denying their organisers valuable voter data for polling day. Farage is a noise master. He can poll well. But to win under first past the post, he needs to organise well.

[See also: Is the Tory right prepared to bring down Rishi Sunak?]