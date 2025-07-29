The UK to recognise Palestine if there is no ceasefire

Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following weeks of mounting pressure from the backbenches, and more recently from within the cabinet itself, Keir Starmer has confirmed that the UK will recognise Palestine ahead of the UN General Assembly in September if (and only if) Israel has not taken “substantive steps” to alleviate the situation in Gaza. This includes agreeing to a ceasefire, making clear there will be no annexation of the West Bank and a commitment to a long-term peace process which delivers a “two state solution”.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes after an emergency cabinet meeting this afternoon. He told gathered ministers that recent images of starvation in Gaza, which have dominated the frontpages, have underscored an increasingly intolerable situation for Palestinians.

He reiterated the UK’s demand for an immediate ceasefire followed by a credible and realistic plan for peace in Gaza but added that there would be no role for Hamas in any future governance. In questions taken following his statement, Starmer said his announcement has also been driven by a genuine fear that the “very possibility” of a two-state solution is “reducing”. Starmer added that there is no equivalence between Hamas and Israel and reiterated that all of the UK’s demands of the latter group remain (the release of the hostages, an immediate ceasefire and that the group will play no role in the government of Gaza).

Starmer has been under serious pressure since last week to shift the UK’s position on recognising Palestine. This morning, 220 MPs from nine parties (including 130 Labour MPs) signed a letter to the PM calling for the immediate recognition of Palestine and a steady slew of Cabinet ministers have all privately expressed their support (the most recent being Ed Miliband, who reportedly put pressure on Starmer on Monday evening).

But the timing has been tricky. With Donald Trump setting up court in Scotland this week and considering his negative reaction to France’s decision to recognise Palestine last week, Number 10’s reticence was likely intended to avoid a rift with the US President. Air Force One had barely taken off before Starmer announced he had changed his position.

As the emergency cabinet meeting took place, a loud protest could be heard outside Downing Street. That the UK’s planned recognition of Palestine is conditional will open the Prime Minister up to renewed criticism. For now, nothing has changed – the UK has not yet recognised Palestine, a fact which is likely to vex some backbenchers. But this is first time Starmer has laid out a timeline for recognition. Whether Israel is listening is even less certain.

