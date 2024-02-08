Labour’s £28bn U-turn comes with serious risks

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

That is that. The end. The £28bn is no more. Labour has scrapped its commitment to spend £28bn a year on the green transition.

The figure was always a mirage. The real policy – the policy that will actually decide what Labour does in government – is the party’s fiscal rules. Modelling from the think tank Labour Together, as George Eaton reports in this week’s New Statesman cover story, suggests the £28bn would break those self-imposed constraints. Hence it is not going to happen.

This is government by fiscal headroom. Labour’s policies sit downstream from the fiscal rules. Those in Labour who woke up this morning angry at the U-turn should direct their attention there.

That’s the reason the debate over the figure itself was about winning the next election, not the policy itself. The gambit is that it is better to suffer the accusation that Starmer has no conviction, than to be accused of borrowing too much money. Is that the right calculation? It carries serious risks. It could be a misappraisal of Labour’s strengths and weaknesses. The biggest problem voters have with Starmer is that he looks inconsistent and unprincipled, not that Starmer is scary or that the party is not trusted on the economy.

The decision will also fail to close down Conservative attacks. It is not as if the latter will now say: “Ahh well, Keir said he wouldn’t borrow £28bn so we best stop saying he’ll raise taxes – he even has the same debt reduction target as us!” The Tories always accuse Labour of being untrustworthy with the public finances. It’s the first principle of British politics. The attacks won’t stop. Instead, No 10 will be grateful for further evidence to parade in front of voters that Labour stands for nothing.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The hope within Labour is that attention can now shift on to the policies that will actually deliver the green transition – such as insulating homes and the publicly owned company GB Energy. But shadow ministers looking forward to showcasing their plans for green steel and a national wealth fund will be disappointed. They will be questioned every day between now and the election over how they will fund these individual policies. Whether it’s £28bn for the whole package or £6bn for home insulation, the attacks will remain the same.

This is the first major crack within the party’s top leadership and is a win for the fiscal hawks and party strategists. The communication on this policy has been poor. And it’s an embarrassment for Starmer. Only this week the Labour leader argued that it was essential a Labour government invested that amount to grow the economy and deliver the green transition – “desperately needed” was the phrase he used. The speed with which he has been forced to publicly reverse his position – at a time when his shadow chancellor was saying the opposite – is a blow to his authority within the party and presages a fundamental split.

Because these spending problems are not going to disappear. There are large cuts pencilled in for after the election. With the party’s position not to increase taxes – while raising expectations of tax cuts – Labour is slowly ruling out every path available to it apart from austerity.

Earlier this month, Starmer boasted that he was up for a fight on the principle that economic growth requires investment. If this was a fight, the Labour leader has been routed.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.