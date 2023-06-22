Angela Rayner drops hint about leadership ambitions

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Has Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, dropped her strongest hint yet that she might consider running for the top job one day?

She appeared at an event organised by the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London yesterday alongside the former Australian prime minister, Julia Gillard. They discussed what it was like to be a woman in the upper echelons of politics.

Keir Starmer’s deputy told Gillard that she had spoken to other senior female figures in the party, including Yvette Cooper and Harriet Harman, about Labour not having had had a female leader yet. As the party’s diversity champion, she promised she would make sure there’ll be a “female leader after Keir”.

Rayner also appeared to suggest she could stand herself: “Whether it’s me or someone else, I will push to make sure that there will be female leader applicants because I think that’s what the Labour Party needs.”

Related

“The most important thing” for her is “being in the place I’ll make the most difference”, before saying she would “never say never” about running. “If I think I can do it and I think I’m the right thing for the country at the time then yes, you bet I would do it.” Rayner even joked that her “imposter syndrome completely evaporated” due to Boris Johnson’s disastrous period in No 10.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The duo discussed Rayner’s experience as a single mum of three in Stockport, and the challenges she has faced in her political career. When asked about how women are often treated in leadership roles, the deputy admitted she felt women in positions of power “feel like they have to be more masculine to survive in it”. She told Gillard that women should be more assertive about carving out time for family. “Normally, my staff will say ‘we’ll tell them you’ve got something important’. And I say, ‘No, tell them I have the children.’

“I’m a professional woman. I do work more hours, but I very rarely get a day off, and you know what? I’m going to have my children on that day and spend time with them.”

Musing over the reasons that Labour has not yet had a female leader, Rayner suggested that the “culture” of Westminster may still prevent women from standing for senior roles. She claimed it was expected “you have to surrender so much of your life”.

Rayner referenced Labour’s “right to switch off” policy, which would restrict bosses from contacting workers outside of hours by phone or email, and went on to call for parliament to improve the work-life balance for senior MPs “or we will continue to have this problem”.

Read more:

Is Angela Rayner being frozen out by Keir Starmer?

Angela Rayner interview: “The Tories fear me because I say it how I see it”

What does Keir Starmer stand for?