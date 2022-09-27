Labour shouldn’t celebrate the Tories’ economic failures

Photo by Stefan Rousseau/AFP via Getty Images

The Chancellor’s splurge of tax cuts has sent sterling and government bonds into freefall. Halifax has withdrawn its fee-paying mortgage products while Virgin Money suspended its entire range. The Bank of England has reiterated its commitment to reducing inflation to 2 per cent in the medium term, though it stopped short of an emergency rise in interest rates, its main tool to restrain inflation.

As John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, writes for us, “the fact the Chancellor refused an offer from the Office for Budget Responsibility to publish an economic assessment gave the impression that Kwasi Kwarteng was hiding from reality”.

The depths to which the markets will plunge is not yet certain, but the consequences of the increased cost of government borrowing, because of higher interest rates and the falling value of the pound, is becoming clear. Nick Macpherson, the former senior civil servant at the Treasury, has said that the “UK will pay a high risk premium for the increased debt it is selling, making it all but impossible to live within spending plans, even before inflation”. The budget is already having an impact on the polls. Redfield and Wilton Strategies find that Liz Truss’s approval rating has fallen by ten percentage points since last Wednesday.

That’s the context for Keir Starmer’s speech to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool at 2pm today. He will say that Labour will make Britain a “growth superpower”, emphasising the party’s plans to invest in green energy and British industry.

Related

On the surface, Starmer has benefited from this shambolic start to Truss’s time as Prime Minister. The economic turmoil and high borrowing set to dominate the next few years threatens Labour’s agenda, however. Oppositions inherit economies. The boom of the 1990s gave New Labour the money to invest in public services.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Starmer will have no such luxury. The money is being spent. The number of unknown factors shaping the public finances is so large that Labour cannot definitively set out its fiscal policy. How much will government debt cost in a year’s time? Will gas prices fall and in turn reduce the cost of the energy price guarantee? Where will inflation be in 2024? They don’t even have an OBR forecast to base their plans on.

There’s a growing sense here in Liverpool that Labour will form the next government. That adds consequence to each policy announcement, but those promises could prove untenable if Labour inherits an economy in peril. Truss’s failure doesn’t equal Starmer’s success.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Keir Starmer needs to deliver the speech of a lifetime]