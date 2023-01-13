Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Health
13 January 2023

Huge majority of British voters reject GP charges

As the NHS struggles, exclusive polling shows Britons overwhelmingly oppose the idea of paying for appointments.

By Anoosh Chakelian

Illustration by John Holcroft / Ikon Images

In the midst of the NHS’s worst crisis, British politicians are frantically debating reforms to the health system. One idea, though it’s not a new one, is to charge for GP appointments. Ken Clarke, the Conservative peer and former health secretary, is the latest figure to suggest this, saying this week that the government “may have to look at some means of the better-off patients making some modest contribution to their treatment”.

Such a plan, however, could be politically impossible, as exclusive polling for the New Statesman by Redfield & Wilton Strategies reveals an overwhelming majority of British people do not believe they should pay to see their GP. When asked if adults should have to pay for GP appointments in Britain, 83 per cent said no, 9 per cent said yes and 8 per cent said they didn’t know.

Respondents who voted Conservative at the last general election were almost as against this idea as the average, with 80 per cent of Tory voters saying no, 11 per cent yes and 8 per cent didn’t know. (Among Labour voters 88 per cent said no, 8 per cent yes and 4 per cent didn’t know.)

The response changed slightly when people were presented with Clarke’s wording of charging “better-off” patients a “modest” fee for GP appointments and some minor procedures. On this particular wording, 46 per cent disagreed, 29 per cent agreed, 22 per cent neither agreed nor disagreed, and 4 per cent didn’t know.

Conservatives opposed the idea more than Labour supporters: 50 per cent of Tory voters disagreed, 29 per cent agreed, 19 per cent neither agreed nor disagreed, and 2 per cent didn’t know. Among those who voted Labour in 2019, 47 per cent disagreed, 31 per cent agreed, 22 per cent neither agreed nor disagreed, and 1 per cent didn’t know.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

When asked how much it might be appropriate to charge for a GP appointment or minor procedure, 55 per cent of British voters surveyed said nothing: zero pounds. Going up in ten-pound increments, the next most popular answer was £1-10, chosen by 21 per cent of respondents. No one believed GP visits or minor procedures should cost more than £60. Again, Conservative voters followed the average pattern: 53 per cent said the appropriate charge was zero pounds, compared with 56 per cent of Labour voters.

Content from our partners
How deception can become your friend
How deception can become your friend
Kash Valji
How Newham can lead the way on net zero 
How Newham can lead the way on net zero 
Adrian Joseph
How connected vehicle data is going to change the world - with Wejo
How connected vehicle data is going to change the world – with Wejo
Spotlight

With the British public so opposed to GP fees, and Conservatives in particular against charging better-off patients for GP appointments and minor procedures, these ideas appear to be politically toxic.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies polled a weighted sample of 1,500 eligible voters in Great Britain on 11 January 2023 for the New Statesman.

[See also: Five years on, the government still hasn’t learned the lessons of Carillion’s collapse]

Topics in this article : , , , ,