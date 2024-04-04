Will the Blue Wall fall?

Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

What if the polls are true? What if the Conservatives are on course not just to lose the traditionally Labour seats in the Red Wall won in 2019, as well as the mid-sized towns that usually constitute marginal seats, but also lose large numbers of constituencies that have previously been thought of as safely Conservative? What if the Blue Wall – consisting of traditionally Conservative seats in the greater south-east of England – is about to fall?

It is a question that Conservative MPs are increasingly asking themselves as Labour’s poll lead stubbornly refuses to fall. Particular attention is always paid to multilevel regression and poststratification (MRP) polling which takes a large national sample and then applies the results to reflect the populations within each individual constituency. Within the UK, MRP polling has a good record on a constituency by constituency basis. This is why two MRP polls, one from Survation at the weekend and one from YouGov yesterday, cause such concern.

The Survation MRP poll is the bleakest for the Tories and the best for Labour. Labour wins an extraordinary 465 seats, the Conservatives are down to 98, the SNP wins 41 seats (which sounds high to me), and the Liberal Democrats, 22. Yesterday’s YouGov poll has Labour on 403, the Tories on 155, the Lib Dems on 49 and the SNP on 19.

In the Blue Wall, the two polls tell somewhat different stories. But in both Labour win seats across Hertfordshire, Hampshire, Berkshire, Sussex, Buckinghamshire, Surrey and Oxfordshire – the shires and the home counties: the redoubts of Conservative England.

For those of us hoping for a revival of sensible centre-right politics, what happens in the Blue Wall will matter. If the Blue Wall stays blue, it will be a proportionately larger part of the Conservative parliamentary party. This is a part of the country that much preferred the Conservative Party of 2015 to the populist iterations that followed, that wants a party focused on economic competence and respecting Britain’s institutions, and thinks that leaving the EU was a mistake. This is the kind of Tory party in which I was a minister. It is possible this version of conservatism might prevail after the coming fall.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

But if the Tories lose the Blue Wall, everything changes. They will have been driven out of their final footholds in Remain-voting Britain, and be reduced to the party of Leave-voting rural England. As I have argued before, the temptation to try to reunite the right and become the party of the 2016 Vote Leave coalition will be hard to resist. (By the way, the odds on Priti Patel as next Tory leader have now shortened to 16/1, down from 50/1 when I first tipped her on these pages.) This may mean a further retreat from the Blue Wall. That will depend on precisely what has happened there. The manner of the coming Tory defeat will matter as much as the fact of it.

If Labour takes the Blue Wall, it will be tempting to think that this is temporary, a consequence of freakish circumstances that will not be repeated. Recovering the Blue Wall should be within reach for a relatively sensible Conservative Party.

If the Lib Dems do well here, however (current estimates vary), the task could be harder. The Lib Dems will not have to take responsibility for being in government, their MPs often acquire a reputation for being doughty local champions, and the party might even change to reflect the different nature of its electoral base.

As matters stand, no party is a natural fit for this part of the country. The Blue Wall is too liberal for the prospective Tory offer (Brexit redux plus culture wars) but too prosperous to vote consistently for economically centre-left parties. There is a big prize for the political party that can most convincingly embody the values of this now contested territory.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: Among Conservatives, the mood has never been so grim]