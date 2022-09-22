Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Conservatives
22 September 2022

Will Liz Truss’ gamble on growth pay off?

There are already doubts among Tory MPs about the viability of the plans.

By Freddie Hayward

Photo by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

The Chancellor’s mini-Budget on Friday won’t be mini. A new report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies argues that the plans will lead to £100bn of borrowing a year, even once the Energy Price Guarantee has expired. Half of that is due to planned tax cuts. Despite the scale of the announcements, the government has refused to publish the Office for Budget Responsibility’s economic forecast, even though the analysis has been submitted to the Chancellor.

The government has gambled on growth. It’s even been bold enough to announce a target figure of 2.5 per cent a year. However, many of the planned tax cuts are merely a continuation of current policy or a reversion to where we were last year – the corporation tax rise is not even in force yet, and National Insurance only rose in July. The question, therefore, is how more of the same will bring about change. As the IFS writes: “there is absolutely no evidence that the sort of tax cuts being proposed could by themselves achieve anything like [an extra 0.7 per cent a year of growth]”.

With that in mind, it’s unsurprising that there are already doubts within the Conservative Party about the viability of the plans. One Conservative MP I spoke to yesterday thinks Liz Truss is in a “very weak position”, adding that “people are already concerned across the party that [the mini-Budget] won’t pay off”. Unlike Boris Johnson, the MP noted that Truss cannot (yet) rely on her credentials as an election winner to command loyalty across the parliamentary party, two thirds of which didn’t vote for her to be prime minister.

The announcements tomorrow will set the course for Truss’s first year in office. She’s recognised the need for swift action and will hope her decisiveness plays well with voters. The risk is that as the economy lumbers into a recession and interest rates and national debt soar, her gamble becomes a very expensive mistake.

[See also: What to expect from Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on Friday]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
How private capital can drive success nationwide
How private capital can drive success nationwide
Michael Moore
Why the banking “arms race” is a fight for the best people
Why the banking “arms race” is a fight for the best people
Chris Smith
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Andy Street

Topics in this article: , ,