Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Conservatives
5 September 2022

Why Liz Truss will damage the Conservatives’ record on the economy

For the first time in nearly 15 years, Labour are leading in the polls on the public finances.

By Freddie Hayward

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

What awaits Prime Minister Truss? A crisis inflating by the day. Part of the problem for Truss is that she’s spent the last two months talking, and making promises, to a tiny section of the public who share her right-wing economic views. That strategy is not going to survive contact with the reality of high office. As Andrew wrote in his cover story: “The politics, unless there is a U-turn, is profoundly dangerous. Whether it’s the National Insurance cut, income tax basic rate or thresholds, the planned emergency Budget so far seems to leave out the people most in need and provide too little for the rest.”

The speed with which Truss can pivot from buttering up the membership to supporting people in need will define her first few months in office. If she stays in campaign mode, as Andrew writes, the politics are dangerous. During the leadership hustings, Truss promised no more tax rises, meaning no new windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies. If that’s the case, then all her tax cuts combined with the extra support the government will need to provide mean borrowing is going to increase. That could mean the government breaks its own fiscal rules: state debt should be falling by 2024-5.

All of which further undermines the Conservatives’ reputation on the economy. Ben has a great chart showing that Labour leads the Tories on managing the economy for the first time in nearly 15 years. Starmer’s concerted effort to come across as moderate on the economy seems to be paying dividends. A wise move: as Ben notes, in not one election in the past 30 years has the party that has led on the economy lost.

[See also: Liz Truss has no moral right to be prime minister]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy

THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Andy Street
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Carol Robert
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
Spotlight
Topics in this article: , ,