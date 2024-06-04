Rishi Sunak did not get the game changer he needed

Photo by Jonathan Hordle - ITV via Getty Images.

Labour is heading for a landslide victory and the Conservatives for an epic defeat. As a consequence, it was Rishi Sunak who arrived with the most to do at tonight’s ITV election debate.

The Prime Minister sought to cast Keir Starmer as an untested leader who would raise taxes, punish pensioners and increase immigration. At times, Sunak succeeded in discomfiting the Labour leader. Starmer struggled to rebut his repeated claim that Labour would raise taxes by £2,000 per family. It was only after much waffle on fiscal assumptions that Starmer eventually declared the figure was “absolute garbage”. When Sunak accused him of planning a “retirement tax”, the Labour leader could only invoke Liz Truss (a strong card, in fairness).

But this debate failed to produce the game changer that Sunak needs – such events rarely do. Instead, it offered ample evidence of why Labour enjoys such a commanding poll lead. Starmer related far more to audience members on cost of living and the NHS. He emphasised his record of public service – casting Sunak as an avaricious financier – declared that he would never use private healthcare (unlike the Conservative leader) and vowed to tax private schools, non-doms and oil and gas firms (to notable applause). This soft populism resonates with voters weary of being ripped off.

Even when Sunak was at his strongest he was hamstrung by the Tories’ record. Starmer branded him the “British expert on tax rises” as he reminded viewers of the government’s 26 tax rises. He called him “the most liberal prime minister we’ve ever had on immigration” (though that title should really go to Boris Johnson).

Sunak was met with groans when he boasted that NHS waiting lists were “coming down from where they were when they were higher” and incredulous laughter when he claimed that national service for 18-year-olds would be “transformational”. His repeated references to the distant Covid-19 furlough scheme resembled a friend reminding you of the round they once bought.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

A snap YouGov poll of viewers suggested a narrow Sunak victory: 51-49. The Prime Minister did indeed land some blows – but nothing resembling a knock-out.

If tonight’s debate is remembered for anything it will likely be the moment that ITV presenter Julie Etchingham sought to inject some reality into proceedings. Both men have pledged not to raise income tax, National Insurance or VAT, she observed: are they really that different? It is this conspiracy of silence that will haunt the next government as it grapples with ever greater spending pressures.