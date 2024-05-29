Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Election 2024
29 May 2024

The junior doctors’ strike is not a gift to Labour

A short-term campaigning win on the NHS is also a long-term headache.

By Hannah Barnes

Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Junior doctors are set to strike for five days in the run-up to the election, from 27 June to 2 July. This undoubtedly is more damaging to the Conservatives than Labour. The Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has branded it a “highly cynical tactic”. But it’s not good for either party: from Labour’s perspective it’s a major distraction, one that will only make its pledge to tackle waiting lists that much harder when it (most likely) takes power on 5 July.

But it still could have been a good day for Labour to draw the public’s attention to Conservative mismanagement of the NHS. Instead, it was mixed, at best. On the media round this morning the shadow health secretary Wes Streeting delivered his carefully crafted line: “don’t give the matches back to the arsonists”, a rather punchy way of saying don’t let the Tories wreak even more havoc on our health service. That, unfortunately, is where the success ended. Labour has spent all day being asked distracting – but important – questions about Diane Abbott (has the party formally barred her from standing or not?) when it could have been attacking the Conservatives. It is hard not to see this as an own goal of Labour’s making.

Even so, both Streeting, and Keir Starmer have appeared more grown-up and conciliatory in the last few hours than the government has done in 18 months. No, we can’t give you the 35 per cent pay rise you want, the Labour leadership says. But yes, we will sit down with you, talk and listen. If the public believe Labour is the only party capable of bringing this long-running pay dispute to an end, perhaps that matters more than a day of campaign point scoring.

[See also: Does Keir Starmer have anything to fear from the left?]

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
What you need to know about private markets
What you need to know about private markets
Spotlight
Work isn't working: how to boost the nation's health and happiness
Work isn’t working: how to boost the nation’s health and happiness
Spotlight
The dementia crisis: a call for action
The dementia crisis: a call for action
Spotlight

Topics in this article : ,