Russia in retreat

On Tuesday a missile hit a Polish town near the Ukrainian border, killing two people. It was initially suspected to have been fired by Russia, causing speculation about whether Poland, a Nato member, would invoke the alliance’s collective defence agreement. Poland and Nato now believe, however, that the cause was Ukrainian defences firing in an attempt to intercept a Russian bombardment.
Emily Tamkin and Katie Stallard in Washington DC, and Ido Vock in London, discuss what we know about what happened, how the incident highlights the risk of the war in Ukraine escalating, and the recent liberation of Kherson.
Then they turn to Bali, in Indonesia, where the G20 summit was held this week. The team consider the US president Joe Biden’s strikingly cordial meeting with Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, and the G20 leaders’ statement denouncing “Russian aggression” in Ukraine (Russia is itself a member of the G20).
Then in You Ask Us, a listener asks: will Donald Trump be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024?
