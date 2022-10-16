In this special episode of World Review Kate Mossman hosts a conversation between the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and the Icelandic musician Björk Guðmundsdóttir. They have collaborated in the past (on Björk’s 2019 Cornucopia tour) but had never met till now – albeit virtually.

In a wide-ranging conversation they discuss Thunberg’s new anthology The Climate Book, an epic guide to achievable climate action, and Björk’s latest album, Fossora (a made-up word meaning “she who digs”), a meditation on the Earth from a “matriarchal” perspective. They also talk about generational differences, the Arctic melt, fame, greenwashing, disappointing politicians, musical influences and how the UK looks from where they are.

