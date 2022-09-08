How prepared is Europe for a winter without Russian gas?

Russia has halted gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Kremlin has said that deliveries will not resume until the West lifts the sanctions imposed in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.
Emily Tamkin and Katie Stallard in Washington DC are joined by Ido Vock in Berlin to discuss soaring gas prices in Europe and the scrambled response from Germany and the EU as winter looms. They also cover the latest from the war in Ukraine and consider whether pressure from Russia will weaken European support.
The team then turn to the US, where the November midterm elections are approaching. They discuss the surge in President Joe Biden’s approval ratings after a slew of unexpected legislative victories and whether, combined with the backlash against the Supreme Court’s curtailing of abortion rights, this could be enough to give the Democrats the decisive victory they need.
And in You Ask Us, a listener asks why it appears Xi Jinping will successfully retain power for a third term at China’s upcoming party congress.
