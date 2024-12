Photo by CHRISTOPHE ENA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The team answer listener questions on the appointment of Heidi Alexander to transport secretary and whether the UK’s mainstream centrist politics are at risk from the far-right.

Hannah Barnes is joined by Andrew Marr and George Eaton.

