6 June 2024

Who really holds power on the left?

The most powerful person on the left of British politics is not Keir Starmer. So who is it?

This week the New Statesman published the 2024 Left Power List, which ranks the 50 most influential people in British politics. George Eaton edited the list and joins Hannah Barnes and Freddie Hayward on the New Statesman podcast to discuss who’s up, who’s down, and what their influence means for the general election.

Hannah, Freddie and George also discuss the latest events from the general election campaigns including Vaughan Gethin’s confidence vote, more questionable Tory donations and Ed Davey’s moving campaign video.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

