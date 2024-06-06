Who really holds power on the left?

This week the New Statesman published the 2024 Left Power List, which ranks the 50 most influential people in British politics. George Eaton edited the list and joins Hannah Barnes and Freddie Hayward on the New Statesman podcast to discuss who’s up, who’s down, and what their influence means for the general election.
Hannah, Freddie and George also discuss the latest events from the general election campaigns including Vaughan Gethin’s confidence vote, more questionable Tory donations and Ed Davey’s moving campaign video.
